 Infinix Hot 12 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Hot 12

    Infinix Hot 12

    Infinix Hot 12 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 9,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 12 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 12 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,499
    64 GB
    6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v11
    Infinix Hot 12 Price in India

    Infinix Hot 12 price in India starts at Rs.9,499. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 12 is Rs.8,925 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Hot 12 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    • 6000 mAh
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Up to 37.1 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 37.1 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • 03h 08m 27s
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • F1.6
    Design
    • 7-degree Purple, Turquoise Cyan, Exploratory Blue, Polar Black
    • Back: Plastic
    • 9.2 mm
    • 171.5 mm
    • 77.5 mm
    Display
    • 263 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20.5:9
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • 90.66 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    • 90 Hz
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 83.23 %
    • 460 nits
    General
    • August 23, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • XOS
    • Hot 12
    • Android v11
    • Infinix
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • DTS Sound
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 34.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • MediaTek Helio G37
    • 12 nm
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Infinix Hot 12