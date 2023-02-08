Infinix Hot 20i Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Infinix Hot 11 2022
Infinix Hot 11 2022 (Polar Black 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
₹9,500
₹12,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Infinix Hot 20i price in India starts at Rs.9,690. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 20i is Rs.9,500 on amazon.in.
Infinix Hot 20i price in India starts at Rs.9,690. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 20i is Rs.9,500 on amazon.in.