 Infinix Hot 20i Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Hot 20i

    Infinix Hot 20i

    Infinix Hot 20i is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 9,690 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 20i from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 20i now with free delivery.
    Expected Release Date: 08 February 2023
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Infinix Hot 20i Price in India

    Infinix Hot 20i price in India starts at Rs.9,690. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 20i is Rs.9,500 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Hot 20i Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.8
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    Design
    • 164.8 mm
    • 76.4 mm
    • 195 grams
    • Wilderness Black, Luna Blue, Energy Green, Sunset Gold
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.7 mm
    Display
    • 267 ppi
    • 83.53 %
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 20:9
    • TFT
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 500 nits
    • 720 x 1612 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android Go
    • February 9, 2023 (Expected)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Android v12
    • Infinix
    • Hot 20i
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio G25
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 12 nm
    • 64 bit
    • PowerVR GE8320
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    Infinix Hot 20i