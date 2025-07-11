The price for the Infinix Hot 60 5G plus in India is Rs. 11,499 . This is the Infinix Hot 60 5G plus base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Sleek Black, Tundra Green and Shadow Blue.. Market Status of Infinix Hot 60 5G plus is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Experience efficient multitasking, smooth gaming, and minimal thermal issues, ensuring powerful performance while maintaining battery efficiency.
Capture stunning photos and videos with great detail, even in low light. The front camera excels for sharp selfies, perfect for social media.
Enjoy seamless app launches and multitasking with rapid file access, while 128GB storage ensures ample space for all your media.
Experience vibrant visuals with exceptional clarity and smooth scrolling, enhanced by advanced Panda glass protection and bright outdoor usability.
Enjoy long-lasting battery life with quick charging capabilities, ensuring your device stays powered throughout the day without hassle.
The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is perfect for gamers, social media enthusiasts, and content creators seeking performance, speed, and impressive camera capabilities.
The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ stands out as a feature-packed budget 5G smartphone designed for Indian users who want smooth performance and smart features. Its 6.7 inch 120Hz display offers fluid scrolling and a vibrant viewing experience, perfect for gaming and streaming. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset and 6GB RAM (expandable up to 12GB with virtual RAM), the device handles multitasking and mobile games with ease, supporting up to 90fps for a competitive edge.
A 50MP main camera captures sharp photos, while the 8MP front camera ensures clear selfies and video calls. The 5,200mAh battery keeps you going all day, and 18W fast charging minimizes downtime. The phone runs on Android 15 with XOS 15, offering a modern interface and two years of security updates.
Unique to this phone is the customisable One Tap AI Button, which launches apps or triggers smart actions with a single press. AI features like Folax assistant, AI Call Assistant, and Google’s Circle to Search make everyday tasks easier. With IP64 dust and splash resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and stylish colour options, the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is built for both reliability and convenience.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.