Infinix Hot 60 5g Plus

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ stands out as a feature-packed budget 5G smartphone designed for Indian users who want smooth performance and smart features. Its 6.7 inch 120Hz display offers fluid scrolling and a vibrant viewing experience, perfect for gaming and streaming. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset and 6GB RAM (expandable up to 12GB with virtual RAM), the device handles multitasking and mobile games with ease, supporting up to 90fps for a competitive edge.

A 50MP main camera captures sharp photos, while the 8MP front camera ensures clear selfies and video calls. The 5,200mAh battery keeps you going all day, and 18W fast charging minimizes downtime. The phone runs on Android 15 with XOS 15, offering a modern interface and two years of security updates.

Unique to this phone is the customisable One Tap AI Button, which launches apps or triggers smart actions with a single press. AI features like Folax assistant, AI Call Assistant, and Google’s Circle to Search make everyday tasks easier. With IP64 dust and splash resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and stylish colour options, the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is built for both reliability and convenience.