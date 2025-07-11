Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
InfinixHot605G+_FrontCamera_8MP
InfinixHot605G+_RAM_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/infinix-hot-60-5g-plus/heroimage/099633bb42cd157d569945c64eea69e962266045.jpg_InfinixHot605G+_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/infinix-hot-60-5g-plus/heroimage/099633bb42cd157d569945c64eea69e962266045.jpg_InfinixHot605G+_3
Release date : 11 Jul 2025

Infinix Hot 60 5G plus

Infinix Hot 60 5G plus is a Android 15 with XOS 15. phone, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor and 6GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 60 5G plus from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 60 5G plus now with free delivery.
Sleek Black Tundra Green Shadow Blue.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Price in India and other variants

The price for the Infinix Hot 60 5G plus in India is Rs. 11,499 . This is the Infinix Hot 60 5G plus base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Sleek Black, Tundra Green and Shadow Blue.. Market Status of Infinix Hot 60 5G plus is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Vivo T4 Lite
  • 4GB RAM/6GB RAM/8GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Prism Blue, Titanium Gold
24% OFF
Discounted price:₹10,690 Original price:₹13,999
Buy Now
Infinix Hot 60 5g Plus VS Vivo T4 Lite

Oppo k13x
  • 4GB RAM/6 GB RAM/8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Midnight Violet, Sunset Peach
24% OFF
Discounted price:₹12,847 Original price:₹16,999
Buy Now
Infinix Hot 60 5g Plus VS Oppo K13x

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G
  • 4GB RAM/6GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Crystal Purple, Onyx Black
23% OFF
Discounted price:₹11,499 Original price:₹14,999
Buy Now
Infinix Hot 60 5g Plus VS Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5g

Realme Narzo N65 5G
  • 4GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Amber Gold, Deep Green
₹11,499
Check Details
Infinix Hot 60 5g Plus VS Realme Narzo N65 5g

Samsung Galaxy A05s
  • 6GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Black, Light Green, Violet
₹11,499
Check Details
Infinix Hot 60 5g Plus VS Samsung Galaxy A05s

Vivo T3 Lite
  • 4GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Vibrant Green, Majestic Black
₹11,099
Check Details
Infinix Hot 60 5g Plus VS Vivo T3 Lite
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Infinix Hot 60 5G plus Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 7020 (6nm)

Experience efficient multitasking, smooth gaming, and minimal thermal issues, ensuring powerful performance while maintaining battery efficiency.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP Front

Capture stunning photos and videos with great detail, even in low light. The front camera excels for sharp selfies, perfect for social media.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5x 6GB + UFS 2.2 128GB

Enjoy seamless app launches and multitasking with rapid file access, while 128GB storage ensures ample space for all your media.

display
Display
6.7-inch, 120 Hz

Experience vibrant visuals with exceptional clarity and smooth scrolling, enhanced by advanced Panda glass protection and bright outdoor usability.

battery
Battery
5200 mAh with 18W Fast Charging

Enjoy long-lasting battery life with quick charging capabilities, ensuring your device stays powered throughout the day without hassle.

summary
Ideal For

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is perfect for gamers, social media enthusiasts, and content creators seeking performance, speed, and impressive camera capabilities.

Infinix Hot 60 5g+ Summary

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ stands out as a feature-packed budget 5G smartphone designed for Indian users who want smooth performance and smart features. Its 6.7 inch 120Hz display offers fluid scrolling and a vibrant viewing experience, perfect for gaming and streaming. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset and 6GB RAM (expandable up to 12GB with virtual RAM), the device handles multitasking and mobile games with ease, supporting up to 90fps for a competitive edge.

A 50MP main camera captures sharp photos, while the 8MP front camera ensures clear selfies and video calls. The 5,200mAh battery keeps you going all day, and 18W fast charging minimizes downtime. The phone runs on Android 15 with XOS 15, offering a modern interface and two years of security updates.

Unique to this phone is the customisable One Tap AI Button, which launches apps or triggers smart actions with a single press. AI features like Folax assistant, AI Call Assistant, and Google’s Circle to Search make everyday tasks easier. With IP64 dust and splash resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and stylish colour options, the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is built for both reliability and convenience.

Infinix Hot 60 5g Plus: Key Specifications & Features

  • Capacity

    5200 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    18W fast charging

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Colours

    Sleek Black, Tundra Green, Shadow Blue.

  • Water Resistance

    IP64 dust and splash resistant

  • Weight

    193 grams

  • Thickness

    7.8 mm

  • Resolution

    720 × 1600 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Protection

    Panda glass protection

  • Screen Size

    6.7-inch

  • Brightness

    560 nits

  • Brand

    infinix

  • Model

    hot 60 5g plus

  • Operating System

    Android 15 with XOS 15.

  • Bluetooth

    v5.4

  • Network Support

    5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz)

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5x

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7020

  • RAM

    6GB

  • Processor Fabrication

    6nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    2TB

Related Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world’s slimmest foldable- Here’s what we know
12 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy F56 launched in India with a slim design- Know specs, features, and more
11 May 2025

iQOO Neo 10 confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and more - All details
11 May 2025

iPhone 18 Pro likely to ditch Dynamic Island for under-display Face ID- Details
08 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Infinix Mobile   /   Infinix Hot 60 5G plus

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Infinix Hot 60 5g Plus
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender