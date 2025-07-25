Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
InfinixSmart10_FrontCamera_8MP
Release date : 25 July 2025

Infinix Smart 10

Infinix Smart 10 is a Android 15 phone, available price is Rs 6,799 in India with 8MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T7250 (Octa-Core, 1.8GHz, 12nm) Processor and 4GB/6GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart 10 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart 10 now with free delivery.
Sleek Black Titanium Silver Iris Blue Twilight Gold
Price : ₹6,799 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Infinix Smart 10 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Infinix Smart 10 in India is Rs. 6,799 . This is the Infinix Smart 10 base model with 64GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Sleek Black, Titanium Silver, Iris Blue and Twilight Gold. Market Status of Infinix Smart 10 is Released. ...Read More

Infinix Smart 10 Key Specs

Processor

Unisoc T7250

RAM

4GB/6GB

Rear Camera

8MP

Internal Memory

64GB

Infinix Smart 10 Summary

The Infinix Smart 10 introduces a fresh take on budget smartphones, combining efficiency and style for the everyday user. The device features a vibrant 6.67 inch HD+ IPS LCD with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering an immersive visual experience ideal for streaming, gaming, and everyday browsing. The punch-hole design offers a modern aesthetic, while the 700-nit brightness ensures clarity even under bright sunlight.

Powered by the octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset and up to 3GB of RAM (plus virtual expansion), the Smart 10 handles daily multitasking with ease. With 64GB of onboard storage, expandable via microSD, users can store apps, photos, and media without concern. The 5,000mAh battery provides ample endurance for prolonged usage, supported by 15W fast charging through USB Type-C to quickly top up power.

Photography is handled by an 8MP dual rear camera and an 8MP punch-hole front camera, both equipped for 2K video recording and boasting features like Pro mode and dual video capability. The device also emphasizes security with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock. Additional perks include a dual speaker system, IP64 water and dust resistance, NFC, and an IR blaster, making this smartphone both versatile and resilient. The Infinix Smart 10, running on Android 15 with the XOS 15 UI, provides a contemporary and user-friendly software experience ideal for budget-conscious consumers.

 

Infinix Smart 10: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Dual

  • Audio Jack

    3.5mm

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    15W Fast Charging

  • Video Recording

    QHD/2K Video (30fps)

  • Rear Camera

    8MP

  • Front Camera

    8MP

  • Flash

    LED Flash

  • Build Material

    Glass front, plastic frame

  • Weight

    187 gram

  • Water Resistance

    IP64 rating

  • Colours

    Sleek Black, Titanium Silver, Iris Blue, Twilight Gold

  • Thickness

    8.3mm

  • Resolution

    720×1600 px

  • Display Type

    HD+ IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    6.67-inch

  • Brightness

    700 nits

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Operating System

    Android 15

  • Model

    Smart 10

  • Custom UI

    XOS 15 UI

  • Launch Date

    July 25, 2025

  • Brand

    Infinix

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    Dual SIM

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Processor

    Unisoc T7250 (Octa-Core, 1.8GHz, 12nm)

  • RAM

    4GB/6GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Side-mounted

  • Internal Memory

    64GB

  • Expandable Memory

    256GB/2TB

Last updated date: 25 July 2025
Infinix Mobile   /   Infinix Smart 10

