The price for the Infinix Smart 10 in India is Rs. 6,799 . This is the Infinix Smart 10 base model with 64GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Sleek Black, Titanium Silver, Iris Blue and Twilight Gold. Market Status of Infinix Smart 10 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
Realme C61
|
₹7,999
Check Details
|
Infinix Smart 10 VS Realme C61
|
|
vivo Y18e
|
₹7,999
Check Details
|
Infinix Smart 10 VS Vivo Y18e
|
|
Xiaomi Redmi A3
|
₹6,849
Check Details
|
Infinix Smart 10 VS Xiaomi Redmi A3
|
|
Xiaomi Redmi 12C
|
₹7,419
Check Details
|
Infinix Smart 10 VS Xiaomi Redmi 12c
|
|
Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus
|
₹7,499
Check Details
|
Infinix Smart 10 VS Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus
|
|
Samsung Galaxy F04
|
₹5,999
Check Details
|
Infinix Smart 10 VS Samsung Galaxy F04
The Infinix Smart 10 introduces a fresh take on budget smartphones, combining efficiency and style for the everyday user. The device features a vibrant 6.67 inch HD+ IPS LCD with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering an immersive visual experience ideal for streaming, gaming, and everyday browsing. The punch-hole design offers a modern aesthetic, while the 700-nit brightness ensures clarity even under bright sunlight.
Powered by the octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset and up to 3GB of RAM (plus virtual expansion), the Smart 10 handles daily multitasking with ease. With 64GB of onboard storage, expandable via microSD, users can store apps, photos, and media without concern. The 5,000mAh battery provides ample endurance for prolonged usage, supported by 15W fast charging through USB Type-C to quickly top up power.
Photography is handled by an 8MP dual rear camera and an 8MP punch-hole front camera, both equipped for 2K video recording and boasting features like Pro mode and dual video capability. The device also emphasizes security with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock. Additional perks include a dual speaker system, IP64 water and dust resistance, NFC, and an IR blaster, making this smartphone both versatile and resilient. The Infinix Smart 10, running on Android 15 with the XOS 15 UI, provides a contemporary and user-friendly software experience ideal for budget-conscious consumers.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.