The Infinix Smart 10 introduces a fresh take on budget smartphones, combining efficiency and style for the everyday user. The device features a vibrant 6.67 inch HD+ IPS LCD with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering an immersive visual experience ideal for streaming, gaming, and everyday browsing. The punch-hole design offers a modern aesthetic, while the 700-nit brightness ensures clarity even under bright sunlight.

Powered by the octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset and up to 3GB of RAM (plus virtual expansion), the Smart 10 handles daily multitasking with ease. With 64GB of onboard storage, expandable via microSD, users can store apps, photos, and media without concern. The 5,000mAh battery provides ample endurance for prolonged usage, supported by 15W fast charging through USB Type-C to quickly top up power.

Photography is handled by an 8MP dual rear camera and an 8MP punch-hole front camera, both equipped for 2K video recording and boasting features like Pro mode and dual video capability. The device also emphasizes security with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock. Additional perks include a dual speaker system, IP64 water and dust resistance, NFC, and an IR blaster, making this smartphone both versatile and resilient. The Infinix Smart 10, running on Android 15 with the XOS 15 UI, provides a contemporary and user-friendly software experience ideal for budget-conscious consumers.