 Infinix Zero 9 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Infinix Mobile Infinix Zero 9

    Infinix Zero 9

    Infinix Zero 9 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 22,990 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Zero 9 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Zero 9 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36765/heroimage/148064-v1-infinix-zero-9-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹22,990 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.85 inches (17.4 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    48 MP + 8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹22,990 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.85 inches (17.4 cm)
    64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Infinix Zero 9 Price in India

    Infinix Zero 9 price in India starts at Rs.22,990. The lowest price of Infinix Zero 9 is Rs.19,949 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Zero 9 price in India starts at Rs.22,990. The lowest price of Infinix Zero 9 is Rs.19,949 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Zero 9 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 48 MP + 8 MP
    • 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • 48 MP, Primary Camera 8 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Dual
    Display
    • 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • IPS LCD
    • 392 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2460 pixels
    General
    • Zero 9
    • Infinix
    • Android v11
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • November 21, 2022 (Unofficial)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • MediaTek Helio G90T
    • Mali-G76 MC4
    • 12 nm
    • 8 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+13+5+5 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Infinix Zero 9