 Infocus A1s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    InFocus A1s

    InFocus A1s

    InFocus A1s is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,200 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus A1s from HT Tech. Buy InFocus A1s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,200
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2200 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Key Specs
    ₹5,200
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    2200 mAh
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Infocus A1s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 2200 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 550 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 550 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • No
    • 2200 mAh
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 9.4 mm
    • 145 mm
    • 72.9 mm
    • 145 grams
    • Gold
    Display
    • 65.05 %
    • 196 ppi
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • August 22, 2017 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • InFocus
    • A1s
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 8 GB
    Infocus A1s FAQs

    What is the price of the Infocus A1S in India?

    Infocus A1S price in India at 3,290 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infocus A1S?

    How many colors are available in Infocus A1S?

    How long does the Infocus A1S last?

    What is the Infocus A1S Battery Capacity?

    Is Infocus A1S Waterproof?

    Infocus A1s