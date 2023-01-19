Infocus Bingo 50 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

InFocus Bingo 50 Plus InFocus Bingo 50 Plus is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus Bingo 50 Plus from HT Tech. Buy InFocus Bingo 50 Plus now with free delivery.