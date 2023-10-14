Infocus Turbo 5 Plus Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

InFocus Turbo 5 Plus InFocus Turbo 5 Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,199 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6750 Processor , 4850 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus Turbo 5 Plus from HT Tech. Buy InFocus Turbo 5 Plus now with free delivery.