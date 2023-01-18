 Intex Aqua 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua 4G

    Intex Aqua 4G

    Intex Aqua 4G is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua 4G from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua 4G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25737/heroimage/intex-aqua-4g-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25737/images/Design/intex-aqua-4g-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25737/images/Design/intex-aqua-4g-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25737/images/Design/intex-aqua-4g-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25737/images/Design/intex-aqua-4g-plus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua 4g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2300 mAh
    • Up to 210 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 210 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    Design
    • 71 mm
    • 136 grams
    • Black, White
    • 9.4 mm
    • 140 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 294 ppi
    • 69.17 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Intex
    • No
    • Aqua 4G Plus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • June 5, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    • 64 bit
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    Intex Aqua 4g FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua 4G+ in India?

    Intex Aqua 4G+ price in India at 7,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    Intex Aqua 4g