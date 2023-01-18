Intex Aqua 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua 4G Intex Aqua 4G is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua 4G from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua 4G now with free delivery.