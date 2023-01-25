 Intex Aqua A2 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua A2

    Intex Aqua A2 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 4,490 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua A2 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua A2 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,490
    8 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1500 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Intex Aqua A2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • 1500 mAh
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • White
    • 64 mm
    • 11.7 mm
    • 124.5 mm
    Display
    • 57.1 %
    • 233 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • TFT
    General
    • Intex
    • Aqua A2
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 4, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    • 512 MB
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Up to 5.5 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Intex Aqua A2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua A2 in India?

    Intex Aqua A2 price in India at 2,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua A2?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua A2?

    How long does the Intex Aqua A2 last?

    What is the Intex Aqua A2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua A2 Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua A2