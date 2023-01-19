Intex Aqua Dream Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua Dream Intex Aqua Dream is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 10,390 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Dream from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Dream now with free delivery.