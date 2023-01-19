 Intex Aqua Dream Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Intex Phones Intex Aqua Dream

    Intex Aqua Dream

    Intex Aqua Dream is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 10,390 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Dream from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Dream now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25217/heroimage/intex-aqua-dream-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25217/images/Design/intex-aqua-dream-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,390
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Key Specs
    ₹10,390
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    2300 mAh
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Dream Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2300 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • 2300 mAh
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • No
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • 4160 x 3120 Pixels
    Design
    • 145 grams
    • 151 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    • 78 mm
    • Black, Gold, White
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LED
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 70.64 %
    General
    • No
    • Intex
    • April 3, 2015 (Official)
    • Aqua Dream
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Mini
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6592M
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Up to 5.5 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Aqua Dream FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Dream in India?

    Intex Aqua Dream price in India at 1,612 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Dream?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Dream?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Dream last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Dream Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Dream Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua Dream