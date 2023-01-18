Intex Aqua Eco 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua Eco 4G Intex Aqua Eco 4G is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Eco 4G from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Eco 4G now with free delivery.