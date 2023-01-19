 Intex Aqua Hd 5 0 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua HD 5 0

    Intex Aqua HD 5 0 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 8,290 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua HD 5 0 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua HD 5 0 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,290
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Intex Aqua Hd 5 0 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 2300 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • 2300 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 68.2 mm
    • 9.9 mm
    • Black
    • 134 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • 75.36 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Aqua HD 5.0
    • March 30, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Intex
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Up to 4.6 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Aqua Hd 5 0 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Hd 5.0 in India?

    Intex Aqua Hd 5.0 price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Hd 5.0?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Hd 5.0?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Hd 5.0 last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Hd 5.0 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Hd 5.0 Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua Hd 5 0