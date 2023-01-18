 Intex Aqua Hd 5 5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Intex Phones Intex Aqua HD 5 5

    Intex Aqua HD 5 5

    Intex Aqua HD 5 5 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,899 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua HD 5 5 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua HD 5 5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29170/heroimage/intex-aqua-hd-5.5-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,899
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    5 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,899
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    5 MP
    2800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Hd 5 5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2800 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • 2800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 154 mm
    • Blue, Champagne
    • 10.5 mm
    • 77.2 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 69.98 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • No
    General
    • October 17, 2016 (Official)
    • Intex
    • No
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Aqua HD 5.5
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • DDR3
    • MediaTek MT6580
    • 1 GB
    • DDR3
    • Mali-400 MP
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 4.2 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Intex Aqua Hd 5 5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Hd 5.5 in India?

    Intex Aqua Hd 5.5 price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Hd 5.5?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Hd 5.5?

    What is the Intex Aqua Hd 5.5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Hd 5.5 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Intex Aqua Hd 5 5