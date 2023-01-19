 Intex Aqua N8 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua N8

    Intex Aqua N8

    Intex Aqua N8 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 8,740 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua N8 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua N8 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,740
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    8 MP
    2 MP
    1750 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua N8 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 1750 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 220 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 220 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • 133.2 mm
    • Black
    • 105 grams
    • 67.5 mm
    • 10 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 62.05 %
    • 218 ppi
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • TFT
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • Aqua N8
    • February 16, 2014 (Official)
    • Intex
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 512 MB
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    • Mali-400
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Intex Zone (pre-loaded with many features), Google Play Store, Matrabhasha, Online Software update, Intex Cloud, Intex Play, Intex Game Club, Getit, BigFlix, GreetZap, Hungama, Movie studio, Office suit, News Hunt, WeChat, Zapak, OLX, etc.
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Aqua N8