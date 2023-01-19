Intex Aqua N8 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Intex Aqua N8 in India?
Intex Aqua N8 price in India at 9,578 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1750 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
