 Intex Aqua Q7 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Q7 Pro

    Intex Aqua Q7 Pro is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,500 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Q7 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Q7 Pro now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Q7 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2000 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 9.5 mm
    • 135 mm
    • 66 mm
    • Grey, White
    • 106 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • TFT
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 62.61 %
    • 218 ppi
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Intex
    • Aqua Q7 Pro
    • January 12, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC7731G
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Up to 5.37 GB
    • 8 GB
    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Intex Aqua Q7 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Q7 Pro in India?

    Intex Aqua Q7 Pro price in India at 4,290 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731G; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Q7 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Q7 Pro?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Q7 Pro last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Q7 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Q7 Pro Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Aqua Q7 Pro