 Intex Aqua S1 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua S1

    Intex Aqua S1

    Intex Aqua S1 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua S1 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua S1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹3,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    5 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Intex Aqua S1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2300 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • 2300 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes
    • No
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 10.1 mm
    • 145.8 mm
    • 157.7 grams
    • 73.1 mm
    • Black, Champagne
    Display
    • TFT
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 64.51 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 196 ppi
    General
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • No
    • Intex
    • September 19, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Aqua S1
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737V
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 3.61 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Intex Aqua S1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua S1 in India?

    Intex Aqua S1 price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737V; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua S1?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua S1?

    How long does the Intex Aqua S1 last?

    What is the Intex Aqua S1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua S1 Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Aqua S1