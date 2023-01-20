Intex Aqua S1 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua S1 Intex Aqua S1 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua S1 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua S1 now with free delivery.