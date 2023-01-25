 Intex Aqua T2 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua T2

    Intex Aqua T2

    Intex Aqua T2 is a Android v4.4 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1100 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua T2 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua T2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22566/heroimage/intex-aqua-t2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22566/images/Design/intex-aqua-t2-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹15,999
    512 MB
    3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    Dual core, 1.3 GHz
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1100 mAh
    Android v4.4 (KitKat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua T2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 1100 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 3 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 3 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 1100 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 113 mm
    • Black
    • 10.6 mm
    • 60 mm
    Display
    • 53.8 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • LCD
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 320 x 480 pixels
    • 165 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • September 16, 2014 (Official)
    • Aqua T2
    • Android v4.4 (KitKat)
    • Intex
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 256 MB
    • MediaTek
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 16 MB
    • 512 MB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Intex Aqua T2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua T2 in India?

    Intex Aqua T2 price in India at 3,280 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua T2?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua T2?

    How long does the Intex Aqua T2 last?

    What is the Intex Aqua T2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua T2 Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Aqua T2