 Intex Aqua T3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua T3

    Intex Aqua T3 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 3,099 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz Processor, 1300 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua T3 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua T3 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua T3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 1300 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • 1300 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 62 mm
    • Black, Blue
    • 105 grams
    • 118 mm
    • 10.5 mm
    Display
    • LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 165 ppi
    • 320 x 480 pixels
    • 49.86 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • June 2, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • Aqua T3
    • Intex
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    Performance
    • 256 MB
    • MediaTek MT6572
    • Dual core, 1 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 22 MB
    • 512 MB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Aqua T3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua T3 in India?

    Intex Aqua T3 price in India at 2,800 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua T3?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua T3?

    How long does the Intex Aqua T3 last?

    What is the Intex Aqua T3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua T3 Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Aqua T3