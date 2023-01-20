 Intex Aqua Virturbo Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Virturbo

    Intex Aqua Virturbo

    Intex Aqua Virturbo is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 3,290 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Virturbo from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Virturbo now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28871/heroimage/intex-aqua-virturbo-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹3,290
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Virturbo Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 260 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 260 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • F2.8
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    Design
    • 63.6 mm
    • 124 grams
    • Grey, Champagne
    • 10.4 mm
    • 124 mm
    Display
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 57.75 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • TFT
    • 233 ppi
    General
    • September 13, 2016 (Official)
    • Intex
    • Aqua Virturbo
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, v2.1
    • No
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Spreadtrum SC7731G
    • 512 MB
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Up to 1.15 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Aqua Virturbo FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Virturbo in India?

    Intex Aqua Virturbo price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731G; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Virturbo?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Virturbo?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Virturbo last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Virturbo Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Virturbo Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua Virturbo