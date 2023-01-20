Intex Aqua Virturbo Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua Virturbo Intex Aqua Virturbo is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 3,290 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Virturbo from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Virturbo now with free delivery.