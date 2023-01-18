 Intex Cloud M6 8gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Cloud M6 8GB

    Intex Cloud M6 8GB is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 6,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud M6 8GB from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud M6 8GB now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,990
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Intex Cloud M6 8gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • ISO control
    • No
    • Yes
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • No
    Design
    • 122 grams
    • 8.9 mm
    • 71.5 mm
    • Black, Blue, Grey, White
    • 142 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 196 ppi
    • 67.72 %
    General
    • No
    • Intex
    • Cloud M6
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • April 25, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    Yes with A-GPS
    Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    microUSB 2.0
    SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Mini
    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Spreadtrum SC7731G
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Intex Cloud M6 8gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Cloud M6 8Gb in India?

    Intex Cloud M6 8Gb price in India at 5,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731G; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Cloud M6 8Gb?

    How many colors are available in Intex Cloud M6 8Gb?

    How long does the Intex Cloud M6 8Gb last?

    What is the Intex Cloud M6 8Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Cloud M6 8Gb Waterproof?

    Intex Cloud M6 8gb