 Intex Cloud Y12 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Cloud Y12

    Intex Cloud Y12 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 5,456 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud Y12 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud Y12 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹5,456
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Dual core, 1.2 GHz
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Cloud Y12 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, Blue, Red, White
    • 12.1 mm
    • 136.7 grams
    • 64.4 mm
    • 126.5 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • TFT
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 233 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 55.85 %
    General
    • Cloud Y12
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 28, 2014 (Official)
    • Intex
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz
    • MediaTek MT6572
    • 512 MB
    • Mali-400
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Cloud Y12 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Cloud Y12 in India?

    Intex Cloud Y12 price in India at 4,209 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Cloud Y12?

    How many colors are available in Intex Cloud Y12?

    How long does the Intex Cloud Y12 last?

    What is the Intex Cloud Y12 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Cloud Y12 Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Cloud Y12