The price for the iPhone 16 Pro Max in India is Rs. 133,900 . This is the iPhone 16 Pro Max base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium and Desert Titanium. Market Status of iPhone 16 Pro Max is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Vivo X Fold 5G
iPhone 16 Pro Max VS Vivo X Fold 5g
Vivo X Fold 5
iPhone 16 Pro Max VS Vivo X Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
iPhone 16 Pro Max VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
OnePlus Open
iPhone 16 Pro Max VS Oneplus Open
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
iPhone 16 Pro Max VS Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
iPhone 16 Pro Max VS Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Experience seamless multitasking, advanced gaming, and superior energy efficiency with effective thermal control for optimal performance.
Capture stunning photos with high detail, versatile zoom, and impressive 4K video at 120 FPS. Ideal for low-light conditions and social media sharing.
Enjoy swift app performance and smooth multitasking with ample storage for games, photos, and files.
Enjoy vivid colors and sharp clarity with a bright, bezel-less design offering smooth scrolling and optimal outdoor visibility.
Stay powered throughout the day with reliable battery life and quick charging to 50% in just 30 minutes.
Perfect for tech enthusiasts, gamers, and content creators seeking top performance, stunning photography, and long-lasting battery.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max was released on September 9, 2024, starting at Rs 1,44,900 for the 256GB variant. It featured a 6.9 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a smooth 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, making everything from scrolling to streaming look crisp and fluid. Powered by the Apple A18 Pro chip, the phone handled demanding apps, gaming, and multitasking effortlessly.
Apple equipped this model with a triple camera setup: a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens offering 6x optical zoom. This allowed users to capture sharp photos and detailed 4K videos, even in low light. The device ran on iOS 18, bringing new features and regular security updates.
Battery life was impressive, lasting a full day with ease, and the phone supported both fast wired charging and MagSafe wireless charging. The build quality stood out with a durable titanium frame and Ceramic Shield front, plus IP68 water and dust resistance for added peace of mind. Face ID provided secure unlocking, and stereo speakers delivered clear, rich sound. Available in multiple colours, the iPhone 16 Pro Max offered a premium, future-ready experience for tech enthusiasts in India.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.