Release date : 09 September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max is a iOS v18 phone, available price is Rs 133,900 in India with 48 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Apple A18 Pro Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on iPhone 16 Pro Max from HT Tech. Buy iPhone 16 Pro Max now with free delivery.
Black Titanium White Titanium Natural Titanium Desert Titanium

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India and other variants

The price for the iPhone 16 Pro Max in India is Rs. 133,900 . This is the iPhone 16 Pro Max base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium and Desert Titanium. Market Status of iPhone 16 Pro Max is Released. ...Read More

Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

iPhone 16 Pro Max Take Away

processor
Processor
Apple A18 Pro (3nm)

Experience seamless multitasking, advanced gaming, and superior energy efficiency with effective thermal control for optimal performance.

camera
Camera
48MP + 48MP + 12MP Rear, 12MP Front

Capture stunning photos with high detail, versatile zoom, and impressive 4K video at 120 FPS. Ideal for low-light conditions and social media sharing.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 8GB + NVMe 256GB

Enjoy swift app performance and smooth multitasking with ample storage for games, photos, and files.

display
Display
6.9 inches Super Retina XDR, 120Hz

Enjoy vivid colors and sharp clarity with a bright, bezel-less design offering smooth scrolling and optimal outdoor visibility.

battery
Battery
4685 mAh with Fast Charging

Stay powered throughout the day with reliable battery life and quick charging to 50% in just 30 minutes.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for tech enthusiasts, gamers, and content creators seeking top performance, stunning photography, and long-lasting battery.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Summary

The iPhone 16 Pro Max was released on September 9, 2024, starting at Rs 1,44,900 for the 256GB variant. It featured a 6.9 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a smooth 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, making everything from scrolling to streaming look crisp and fluid. Powered by the Apple A18 Pro chip, the phone handled demanding apps, gaming, and multitasking effortlessly.

 

Apple equipped this model with a triple camera setup: a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens offering 6x optical zoom. This allowed users to capture sharp photos and detailed 4K videos, even in low light. The device ran on iOS 18, bringing new features and regular security updates.

 

Battery life was impressive, lasting a full day with ease, and the phone supported both fast wired charging and MagSafe wireless charging. The build quality stood out with a durable titanium frame and Ceramic Shield front, plus IP68 water and dust resistance for added peace of mind. Face ID provided secure unlocking, and stereo speakers delivered clear, rich sound. Available in multiple colours, the iPhone 16 Pro Max offered a premium, future-ready experience for tech enthusiasts in India.

 

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Features

    Supported formats include AAC, APAC, MP3, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Capacity

    4685 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Flash

    Yes, Adaptive True Tone flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Autofocus with Focus Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Macro Mode

  • Front Camera

    12 MP

  • Video Recording

    4k @ 120 FPS Full HD @ 240 FPS

  • Rear Camera

    48 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP

  • Image Resolution

    8000 x 6000 Pixels

  • Build Material

    Back: Textured Matt Glass

  • Weight

    227 grams

  • Colours

    Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Thickness

    8.25 mm

  • Width

    77.6 mm

  • Height

    163 mm

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Resolution

    12 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 1/3.6" sensor size)

  • Aspect Ratio

    19.5:9

  • Display Type

    Super Retina XDR

  • Pixel Density

    460 ppi

  • Screen Size

    6.9 inches (17.53 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Operating System

    iOS v18

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Launch Date

    September 9, 2024

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • GPS

    Yes GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N14 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N53 / N70 / N71 / N75 / N76 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N14 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N53 / N70 / N71 / N75 / N76 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/be/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

  • Wi-Fi Calling

    Yes

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (six-core graphics)

  • Processor

    Apple A18 Pro

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Other Sensors

    Face ID,LiDAR Scanner,Barometer,High dynamic range gyro,High-g accelerometer,Proximity sensor,Dual ambient light sensors

  • Storage Type

    NVMe

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

Apple Phones

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
    Iphone 16 Pro Max
