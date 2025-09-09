The price for the iPhone 17e in India is expected to be Rs. 69,900 . This is the iPhone 17e base model with 128GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Black and White. Market Status of iPhone 17e is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More Read Less
Experience smooth multitasking and powerful gaming performance with the hexa-core CPU, ensuring optimal efficiency and thermal control.
Capture stunning photos in various lighting conditions, with enhanced zoom capabilities and 4K video recording for high-quality content creation.
Enjoy swift app launches and seamless multitasking with ample RAM and fast storage for quick file access and gaming.
Experience vibrant colors and crisp visuals with a high pixel density of 457 ppi, ensuring smooth scrolling and great brightness outdoors.
Benefit from long-lasting battery life and the convenience of fast charging, making it ideal for users on the go.
Perfect for photographers, gamers, and heavy users seeking a powerful and reliable smartphone for daily tasks and creativity.
The iPhone 17e will launch in India in September 2025. It will feature a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will run on the powerful Apple A19 Bionic chip, making it fast and efficient for all tasks. Users will get options for 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage, so they can choose what suits them best.
The iPhone 17e will have two rear cameras, including a 48MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, allowing users to take stunning photos and videos. The front camera will be a 12MP TrueDepth sensor, perfect for selfies and Face ID. The battery will support fast charging and MagSafe, ensuring quick and easy power-ups.
This phone will support 5G for fast internet and will come with the latest iOS 19. It will have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, keeping it safe in different conditions. The iPhone 17e will also offer a USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and satellite connectivity. It will be a great choice for anyone looking for a modern, reliable smartphone in India.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.