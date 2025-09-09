The iPhone 17e will launch in India in September 2025. It will feature a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will run on the powerful Apple A19 Bionic chip, making it fast and efficient for all tasks. Users will get options for 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage, so they can choose what suits them best.

The iPhone 17e will have two rear cameras, including a 48MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, allowing users to take stunning photos and videos. The front camera will be a 12MP TrueDepth sensor, perfect for selfies and Face ID. The battery will support fast charging and MagSafe, ensuring quick and easy power-ups.

This phone will support 5G for fast internet and will come with the latest iOS 19. It will have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, keeping it safe in different conditions. The iPhone 17e will also offer a USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and satellite connectivity. It will be a great choice for anyone looking for a modern, reliable smartphone in India.