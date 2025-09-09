Overview Prices Summary Specs Alternatives News
iPhone17e_FrontCamera_24MP
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 09 September 2025

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e is a iOS v19 phone, speculated price is Rs 69,900 in India with 48 MP Rear Camera, Apple Bionic A19 chipset, Hexa-core CPU Processor and 8GB RAM.
Black And White
Expected price : ₹69,900 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

iPhone 17e Price in India (Expected)

The price for the iPhone 17e in India is expected to be Rs. 69,900 . This is the iPhone 17e base model with 128GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Black and White. Market Status of iPhone 17e is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

iPhone 17e Expected Take Away

processor
Processor
Apple Bionic A19 chipset (5nm)

Experience smooth multitasking and powerful gaming performance with the hexa-core CPU, ensuring optimal efficiency and thermal control.

camera
Camera
48MP + 4K Video Recording + 24MP Front

Capture stunning photos in various lighting conditions, with enhanced zoom capabilities and 4K video recording for high-quality content creation.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 8GB + UFS 3.1 128GB

Enjoy swift app launches and seamless multitasking with ample RAM and fast storage for quick file access and gaming.

display
Display
6.1-inch OLED, 120 Hz

Experience vibrant colors and crisp visuals with a high pixel density of 457 ppi, ensuring smooth scrolling and great brightness outdoors.

battery
Battery
Li-ion 3279mAh with Quick Charging

Benefit from long-lasting battery life and the convenience of fast charging, making it ideal for users on the go.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for photographers, gamers, and heavy users seeking a powerful and reliable smartphone for daily tasks and creativity.

iPhone 17e Summary

The iPhone 17e will launch in India in September 2025. It will feature a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will run on the powerful Apple A19 Bionic chip, making it fast and efficient for all tasks. Users will get options for 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage, so they can choose what suits them best.

 

The iPhone 17e will have two rear cameras, including a 48MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, allowing users to take stunning photos and videos. The front camera will be a 12MP TrueDepth sensor, perfect for selfies and Face ID. The battery will support fast charging and MagSafe, ensuring quick and easy power-ups.

 

This phone will support 5G for fast internet and will come with the latest iOS 19. It will have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, keeping it safe in different conditions. The iPhone 17e will also offer a USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and satellite connectivity. It will be a great choice for anyone looking for a modern, reliable smartphone in India.

 

iPhone 17e: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Wireless Charging

    7.5W wireless charging

  • Video Recording

    4K video recording.

  • Front Camera

    24MP

  • Rear Camera

    48 MP

  • Colours

    Black and White

  • Water Resistance

    IP68 rating (up to 6m for 30 minutes)

  • Build Material

    Dust Proof

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    87%

  • Pixel Density

    457 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    1170 x 2532 pixels

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Screen Size

    6.1-inch

  • Operating System

    iOS v19

  • Launch Date

    September 9, 2025

  • Model

    iPhone 17e

  • Brand

    Apple

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • GPS

    NavIC, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS)

  • SIM 2

    Dual SIM (eSIM + Nano SIM)

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Processor

    Apple Bionic A19 chipset, Hexa-core CPU

  • RAM

    8GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Other Sensors

    Barometer, high dynamic range gyro, high-g accelerometer, proximity sensor, dual ambient light sensors

  • Internal Memory

    128GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Last updated date: 06 August 2025
