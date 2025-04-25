Overview Prices Summary Specs News
iPhone Fold
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 10 September 2026

iPhone Fold

iPhone Fold is a iOS 18 phone, speculated price is Rs 175,000 in India with 48MP + 48MP Rear Camera, Apple A20 Bionic chip Processor and 12 GB RAM.
Expected price : ₹175,000 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

iPhone Fold Price in India (Expected)

The price for the iPhone Fold in India is expected to be Rs. 175,000 . This is the iPhone Fold base model with 256 GB of internal storage. Market Status of iPhone Fold is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours.

iPhone Fold Expected Key Specs

Processor

Apple A20 Bionic chip

RAM

12 GB

Rear Camera

48MP + 48MP

Internal Memory

256 GB

iPhone Fold Summary

The iPhone Fold introduces a folding design using a titanium frame, folding like a book with a slender profile when both opened and closed. It will have two OLED displays: a smaller outer screen for quick tasks and a larger inner one roughly the size of a tablet, featuring a specially designed hinge to reduce the crease effect.

Inside, the A20 Bionic chip will pair with 12GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage to handle multitasking and AI tasks. The dual rear cameras will include a 48MP main lens with advanced software for improved photo and video capturing. Instead of Face ID, Touch ID will be integrated into the power button to accommodate the foldable form factor.

The battery system will consist of high-capacity cells arranged thoughtfully within the folding structure, supporting fast charging technologies. The device will support 5G bands applicable in India, Wi-Fi 7, and USB-C. iOS 18 will be adapted to allow multitasking tailored to foldable devices, focusing on productivity and user-friendly navigation.

 

iPhone Fold: Key Specifications & Features

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    4500-5000mAh

  • Front Camera

    Possibly a single under-display

  • Rear Camera

    48MP + 48MP

  • Screen Size

    5.5/7.8-inch

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Resolution

    2088 x 1422 pixels

  • Model

    iPhone Fold

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Operating System

    iOS 18

  • Launch Date

    September 10, 2026

  • Network Support

    5G

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • Processor

    Apple A20 Bionic chip

  • Processor Fabrication

    2 nm

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

Last updated date: 24 July 2025
