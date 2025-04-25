The iPhone Fold introduces a folding design using a titanium frame, folding like a book with a slender profile when both opened and closed. It will have two OLED displays: a smaller outer screen for quick tasks and a larger inner one roughly the size of a tablet, featuring a specially designed hinge to reduce the crease effect.

Inside, the A20 Bionic chip will pair with 12GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage to handle multitasking and AI tasks. The dual rear cameras will include a 48MP main lens with advanced software for improved photo and video capturing. Instead of Face ID, Touch ID will be integrated into the power button to accommodate the foldable form factor.

The battery system will consist of high-capacity cells arranged thoughtfully within the folding structure, supporting fast charging technologies. The device will support 5G bands applicable in India, Wi-Fi 7, and USB-C. iOS 18 will be adapted to allow multitasking tailored to foldable devices, focusing on productivity and user-friendly navigation.