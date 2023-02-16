 Iqoo 10 Pro 5g Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
IQOO 10 Pro 5G

IQOO 10 Pro 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 59,290 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 14.6 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4700 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO 10 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy IQOO 10 Pro 5G now with free delivery.
Expected Release Date: 16 February 2023
Key Specs
₹59,290 (speculated)
256 GB
6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
50 MP + 50 MP + 14.6 MP
16 MP
4700 mAh
Android v12
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Iqoo 10 Pro 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 50 MP + 50 MP + 14.6 MP
  • 4700 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Flash, 200W: 100 % in 10 minutes
  • No
  • 4700 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • ISOCELL Plus
  • F2.45
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • Dual Video Recording
  • F1.88
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Single
Design
  • 9.4 mm
  • 215.4 grams
  • 164.9 mm
  • Legendary Edition, Track Version
  • 75.5 mm
Display
  • 120 Hz
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • AMOLED
  • 1440 x 3200 pixels
  • 20:9
  • 518 ppi
  • 1500 nits
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 89.14 %
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 92.22 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Yes
  • February 17, 2023 (Expected)
  • Origin OS
  • 10 Pro 5G
  • iQOO
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v12
Multimedia
  • No
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
Performance
  • LPDDR5
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 8 GB
  • 4 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • LPDDR5
  • Adreno 730
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 50MP + 50MP + 14.6MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Ultrasonic
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • Yes
  • UFS 3.1
  • No
    Iqoo 10 Pro 5g