 Iqoo 9 Se Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Iqoo Mobile IQOO 9 SE

    IQOO 9 SE

    IQOO 9 SE is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 49,990 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO 9 SE from HT Tech. Buy IQOO 9 SE now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹49,990
    128 GB
    6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    IQOO 9 SE Price in India

    IQOO 9 SE price in India starts at Rs.49,990. The lowest price of IQOO 9 SE is Rs.40,499 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo 9 Se Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes
    • Yes, Flash, 66W: 100 % in 39 minutes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F1.79
    Design
    • 76.4 mm
    • Space Fusion, Sunset Sierra
    • 8.3 mm
    • 196 grams
    • 163.2 mm
    Display
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 84.86 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 398 ppi
    • 1300 nits
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    General
    • Funtouch OS
    • March 2, 2022 (Official)
    • Android v12
    • iQOO
    • Yes
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • 9 SE
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
    • Adreno 660
    • 5 nm
    • LPDDR5
    • 19.0 s
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 13MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • No
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Iqoo 9 Se