The price for the iQOO Neo 10 in India is Rs. 31,998 . This is the iQOO Neo 10 base model with 128 /256 GB /512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Titanium Chrome and Inferno Red. Market Status of iQOO Neo 10 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Experience seamless multitasking, immersive gaming, and superior efficiency with advanced thermal management.
Capture stunning images with HDR and SuperMoon modes. 4K video recording ensures vivid detail, ideal for low-light and social media sharing.
Enjoy rapid app loading and smooth multitasking, enhancing gaming and file access for all users.
Enjoy vibrant colors and exceptional clarity with a peak brightness of 2000 nits, ensuring great visibility even outdoors.
Benefit from impressive battery life and rapid charging, reaching 50% in just 15 minutes for ultimate convenience.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking top-tier performance and camera capabilities.
The iQOO Neo 10 was launched in India on May 26, 2025. It is a powerful phone made for people who love fast performance and gaming. The phone looks stylish with colours like Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome. Even though it is slim at 8.09mm thick, it has a big 7000mAh battery that lasts all day. It supports very fast 120W charging, which can fully charge the phone in just 36 minutes.
The phone has a large 6.78 inch AMOLED screen with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and bright display, making it great for watching videos and playing games. The screen resolution is sharp at 1260x2800 pixels.
Inside, the iQOO Neo 10 runs on the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, so it can handle heavy apps and games easily. It uses Android 15 with FuntouchOS 15 for a clean and smooth experience.
For photos, it has a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, plus a 32MP front camera for selfies. The phone is also water and dust resistant with an IP65 rating. Other features include stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 7, and USB 4.0. Starting at Rs 31,999, the iQOO Neo 10 offers great performance at a reasonable price.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.