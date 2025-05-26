Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
Release date : 26 May 2025

iQOO Neo 10

iQOO Neo 10 is a Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 phone, available price is Rs 31,998 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform Processor and 8GB / 12 GB / 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on iQOO Neo 10 from HT Tech. Buy iQOO Neo 10 now with free delivery.
Titanium Chrome And Inferno Red

iQOO Neo 10 Price in India and other variants

The price for the iQOO Neo 10 in India is Rs. 31,998 . This is the iQOO Neo 10 base model with 128 /256 GB /512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Titanium Chrome and Inferno Red. Market Status of iQOO Neo 10 is Released. ...Read More

iQOO Neo 10 Take Away

processor
Processor
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform (4 nm)

Experience seamless multitasking, immersive gaming, and superior efficiency with advanced thermal management.

camera
Camera
50 MP + 8 MP Rear, 32 MP Front

Capture stunning images with HDR and SuperMoon modes. 4K video recording ensures vivid detail, ideal for low-light and social media sharing.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 8GB/12GB/16GB + UFS 4.1 128GB/256GB/512GB

Enjoy rapid app loading and smooth multitasking, enhancing gaming and file access for all users.

display
Display
6.78 inches AMOLED, 144 Hz

Enjoy vibrant colors and exceptional clarity with a peak brightness of 2000 nits, ensuring great visibility even outdoors.

battery
Battery
7000 mAh with 120W Ultra Charging

Benefit from impressive battery life and rapid charging, reaching 50% in just 15 minutes for ultimate convenience.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking top-tier performance and camera capabilities.

Iqoo Neo 10 Summary

The iQOO Neo 10 was launched in India on May 26, 2025. It is a powerful phone made for people who love fast performance and gaming. The phone looks stylish with colours like Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome. Even though it is slim at 8.09mm thick, it has a big 7000mAh battery that lasts all day. It supports very fast 120W charging, which can fully charge the phone in just 36 minutes.

 

The phone has a large 6.78 inch AMOLED screen with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and bright display, making it great for watching videos and playing games. The screen resolution is sharp at 1260x2800 pixels.

 

Inside, the iQOO Neo 10 runs on the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, so it can handle heavy apps and games easily. It uses Android 15 with FuntouchOS 15 for a clean and smooth experience.

 

For photos, it has a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, plus a 32MP front camera for selfies. The phone is also water and dust resistant with an IP65 rating. Other features include stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 7, and USB 4.0. Starting at Rs 31,999, the iQOO Neo 10 offers great performance at a reasonable price.

 

Iqoo Neo 10: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 120W Ultra Charging, 50% in 15 minutes

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon

  • Video Recording

    4K:1080P (Rear Camera)

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Colours

    Titanium Chrome and Inferno Red

  • Build Material

    Polycarbonate

  • Ruggedness

    IP65

  • Weight

    206 grams

  • Thickness

    8.09 mm

  • Dimensions

    163.22 x 75.88 x 8.09 mm

  • Height

    163.22 mm

  • Width

    75.88 mm

  • Resolution

    1260 x 2800 px (FHD+)

  • Pixel Density

    452 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Brightness

    2000 nits

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.42 %

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Launch Date

    May 26, 2025

  • Brand

    iQOO

  • Operating System

    Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15

  • Model

    Neo 10

  • Custom UI

    Origin OS

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM 2

    5G bands, 4G bands Expand

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • SIM 1

    5G bands, 4G bands Expand

  • Network Support

    3G,4G,5G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • RAM

    8GB / 12 GB / 16 GB

  • Processor Fabrication

    4 nm

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X Ultra

  • Processor

    Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform

  • Other Sensors

    Optical Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Physical Gyroscope Sensor, Infrared remote control

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.1

  • Internal Memory

    128 /256 GB /512 GB

iQOO Neo 10S Pro Plus tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 6.8-inch display and more: Report
07 Mar 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world’s slimmest foldable- Here’s what we know
12 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy F56 launched in India with a slim design- Know specs, features, and more
11 May 2025
