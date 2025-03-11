Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
IQOONeo10R_FrontCamera_32MP
IQOONeo10R_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40591/heroimage/167015-v8-iqoo-neo-10r-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_IQOONeo10R_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40591/heroimage/167015-v8-iqoo-neo-10r-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_IQOONeo10R_3
Release date : 11 March 2025

IQOO Neo 10R

IQOO Neo 10R is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 26,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Neo 10R from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Neo 10R now with free delivery.

IQOO Neo 10R Price in India and other variants

The price for the IQOO Neo 10R in India is Rs. 26,999 . This is the IQOO Neo 10R base model with 128 GB of internal storage. Market Status of IQOO Neo 10R is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Likely Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, Obsidian Black
₹24,990
Check Details
Iqoo Neo 10r VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro

OPPO K13 Turbo
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • First Purple, Knight White, Midnight Maverick
₹27,999
Check Details
Iqoo Neo 10r VS Oppo K13 Turbo

Realme 15 5G
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Velvet Green
13% OFF
Discounted price:₹25,989 Original price:₹29,999
Buy Now
Iqoo Neo 10r VS Realme 15 5g

Vivo X200 Ultra
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Velvet Green
₹26,999
Check Details
Iqoo Neo 10r VS Vivo X200 Ultra

OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Velvet Green
₹26,998
Buy Now
Iqoo Neo 10r VS Oneplus Nord Ce 5 5g

Samsung Galaxy F56
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 128 GB ROM/256 GB ROM
  • Green, Violet
₹27,999
Check Details
Iqoo Neo 10r VS Samsung Galaxy F56
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

IQOO Neo 10R Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (4nm)

Experience seamless multitasking, responsive gaming, and excellent thermal management for efficient performance.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP Rear, 32MP Front

Capture stunning photos with advanced HDR and SuperMoon modes. Ideal for low light conditions and vibrant social media content.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 8 GB + UFS 3.1 128 GB

Enjoy fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and quick file access for all your needs.

display
Display
6.78 inches AMOLED, 144 Hz

Experience vibrant colors, excellent clarity, and smooth visuals, even in bright outdoor settings.

battery
Battery
6400 mAh with 80W Flash Charging

Enjoy extended usage with rapid charging that delivers 50% battery in just 26 minutes.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, creators, and heavy users seeking top-tier performance and stunning visuals.

Iqoo Neo 10r Latest Update

Iqoo Neo 10r: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Capacity

    6400 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 80W Flash Charging, 50% in 26 minutes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 60 fps

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Weight

    196 grams Below

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, Splash proof, IP65

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    75.88 mm

  • Thickness

    7.98 mm

  • Height

    163.72 mm

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.4 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Pixel Density

    453 ppi

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Launch Date

    March 11, 2025

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • Brand

    iQOO

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5)

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 735

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Related Mobile News

iQOO Neo 10S Pro Plus tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 6.8-inch display and more: Report
07 Mar 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world’s slimmest foldable- Here’s what we know
12 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy F56 launched in India with a slim design- Know specs, features, and more
11 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Iqoo Mobile   /   IQOO Neo 10R

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Iqoo Neo 10r
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender