The price for the IQOO Neo 10R in India is Rs. 26,999 . This is the IQOO Neo 10R base model with 128 GB of internal storage. Market Status of IQOO Neo 10R is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro
₹24,990
OPPO K13 Turbo
₹27,999
Realme 15 5G
Vivo X200 Ultra
₹26,999
OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G
₹26,998
Samsung Galaxy F56
₹27,999
Experience seamless multitasking, responsive gaming, and excellent thermal management for efficient performance.
Capture stunning photos with advanced HDR and SuperMoon modes. Ideal for low light conditions and vibrant social media content.
Enjoy fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and quick file access for all your needs.
Experience vibrant colors, excellent clarity, and smooth visuals, even in bright outdoor settings.
Enjoy extended usage with rapid charging that delivers 50% battery in just 26 minutes.
Perfect for gamers, creators, and heavy users seeking top-tier performance and stunning visuals.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.