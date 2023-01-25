 Iqoo Neo 6 5g Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO Neo 6 5G

    IQOO Neo 6 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 30,190 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4700 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Neo 6 5G from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Neo 6 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹30,190
    128 GB
    6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4700 mAh
    Android v12
    Iqoo Phones Prices in India

    Iqoo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.12,990. HT Tech has 58 Iqoo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Iqoo Neo 6 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    • 4700 mAh
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 4700 mAh
    • Yes, Flash, 80W: 50 % in 12 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • F1.89
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Dark Nova, Cyber Range
    • 8.5 mm
    • 190 grams
    • 163 mm
    • 76.1 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 85.3 %
    • Yes
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 91.4 %
    • AMOLED
    • 398 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    • 1300 nits
    • 20:9
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 31, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Neo 6 5G
    • iQOO
    • Android v12
    • Funtouch OS
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 7 nm
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR5
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    • 18.0 s
    • Adreno 650
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • No
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 3.1
    Iqoo Neo 6 5g