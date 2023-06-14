 Iqoo Neo 7 Racing Edition Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition

    IQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition

    IQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 33,390 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition now with free delivery.
    Expected Release Date: 14 June 2023
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    IQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition Price in India

    IQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition price in India starts at Rs.33,390. The lowest price of IQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition is Rs.31,999 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo Neo 7 Racing Edition Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 120W: 50 % in 9 minutes
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • F2.45
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 20 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • ISO-CELL
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Dual Video Recording
    • F1.88
    • Single
    Design
    • 197 grams
    • 164.8 mm
    • 76.9 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    • Pop Orange, Impression Blue, Geometric Black
    Display
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 93.11 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 120 Hz
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • AMOLED
    • 87.57 %
    • 388 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Origin OS
    • Android v13
    • Neo 7 Racing Edition
    • Yes
    • iQOO
    • June 14, 2023 (Expected)
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.3
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Adreno 730
    • 4 nm
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
    • LPDDR5
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Yes
    • UFS 3.1
    • 256 GB
    • No
    Iqoo Neo 7 Racing Edition