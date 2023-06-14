Iqoo Neo 7 Racing Edition Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

IQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition IQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 33,390 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition now with free delivery.