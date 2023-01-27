 Iqoo U5x 5g Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Iqoo Mobile IQOO U5x 5G

    IQOO U5x 5G

    IQOO U5x 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 13,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO U5x 5G from HT Tech. Buy IQOO U5x 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,990 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
    13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Iqoo Phones Prices in India

    Iqoo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.12,990. HT Tech has 58 Iqoo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Iqoo U5x 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F2
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Single
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    • 20:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 404 ppi
    General
    • December 18, 2022 (Unofficial)
    • U5x 5G
    • iQOO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Android v12
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes, v5.1
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
    • 6 GB
    • 8 nm
    • Adreno 619
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Iqoo U5x 5g