The iQOO Z10 positions itself as a compelling mid-range contender in India’s competitive smartphone market. It features a 6.77 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant colours and fluid visuals that elevate both media consumption and gaming. At its core, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset ensures efficient multitasking and reliable performance, complemented by up to 12GB RAM and UFS 2.2 storage for swift app launches and seamless user experience.

A standout feature is its substantial 7300mAh battery, which easily supports heavy usage and multi-day endurance. The inclusion of 90W fast charging significantly reduces downtime, addressing a key concern for power users. On the imaging front, the Z10 employs a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS, producing sharp, detailed shots in diverse lighting conditions, while the 8MP front camera caters to clear selfies and video calls.

The device runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, offering a modern, customisable interface. Build quality is robust, with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, and the design is both sleek and practical, available in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black. For buyers seeking a balanced blend of performance, endurance, and style, the iQOO Z10 emerges as a smart, future-ready choice for the Indian market.