iQOOZ10_FrontCamera_32MP
iQOOZ10_RAM_8GB/12GB+8GBvirtualRAM
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/p999940838/heroimage/42c07c0f5e19552b9035fc6d0752e21505d9b324.jpg_iQOOZ10_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/p999940838/heroimage/42c07c0f5e19552b9035fc6d0752e21505d9b324.jpg_iQOOZ10_3
Release date : 11 April 2025

iQOO Z10

iQOO Z10 is a Android 15, Funtouch OS 15 phone, available price is Rs 21,998 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, Octa-core (1x2.5 GHz Cortex-A720, 3x2.4 GHz Cortex-A720, 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A520) Processor and 8 GB / 12 GB + 8 GB virtual RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on iQOO Z10 from HT Tech. Buy iQOO Z10 now with free delivery.
Price : ₹21,998 This product is currently not available on Amazon

iQOO Z10 Price in India and other variants

iQOO Z10 price starts at ₹21,998 and goes upto ₹25,998. iQOO Z10 is available in 5 options. Market Status of iQOO Z10 is Released.

₹21,998 15% OFF Glacial Silver
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹21,998 15% OFF Stellar Black
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹23,998 14% OFF Glacial Silver
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹23,998 14% OFF Stellar Black
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹25,998 13% OFF Glacial Silver
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
iQOO Z10 Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (4 nm)

Enjoy blazing-fast multitasking and gaming performance with enhanced efficiency and optimal thermal control.

camera
Camera
50 MP + 2 MP Rear, 32 MP Front

Capture stunning photos with vibrant colors and impressive low-light performance. Record 4K videos effortlessly, perfect for social media or memorable moments.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 8 GB / 12 GB + UFS 2.2 128 GB / 256 GB

Experience swift app loading and seamless multitasking combined with ample storage for all your files and media.

display
Display
6.77-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz

Delight in vibrant visuals and smooth navigation with high brightness, perfect for outdoor use and gaming.

battery
Battery
7300 mAh with 90W Flash Charge

Enjoy long-lasting battery life with rapid recharging capabilities, ensuring you're always powered up.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking high performance, elegant design, and immersive displays.

Iqoo Z10 Summary

The iQOO Z10 positions itself as a compelling mid-range contender in India’s competitive smartphone market. It features a 6.77 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant colours and fluid visuals that elevate both media consumption and gaming. At its core, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset ensures efficient multitasking and reliable performance, complemented by up to 12GB RAM and UFS 2.2 storage for swift app launches and seamless user experience.

A standout feature is its substantial 7300mAh battery, which easily supports heavy usage and multi-day endurance. The inclusion of 90W fast charging significantly reduces downtime, addressing a key concern for power users. On the imaging front, the Z10 employs a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS, producing sharp, detailed shots in diverse lighting conditions, while the 8MP front camera caters to clear selfies and video calls.

The device runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, offering a modern, customisable interface. Build quality is robust, with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, and the design is both sleek and practical, available in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black. For buyers seeking a balanced blend of performance, endurance, and style, the iQOO Z10 emerges as a smart, future-ready choice for the Indian market.

Iqoo Z10: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • USB Type-C

    Yes, 2.0

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    90W Flash Charge

  • Capacity

    7300 mAh

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Video Recording

    4K video at 30fps

  • Flash

    LED Flash

  • Weight

    199 grams

  • Water Resistance

    Yes

  • Dimensions

    163.0 x 76.4 x 7.93 mm

  • Height

    163.4 mm

  • Thickness

    7.9 mm

  • Width

    76.4 mm

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Brightness

    5000 nits

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2392 pixels (FHD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    ~90.6%

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.77-inch

  • Pixel Density

    388 ppi

  • Operating System

    Android 15, Funtouch OS 15

  • Launch Date

    April 11, 2025

  • Brand

    iQOO

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, 5.4

  • Network Support

    5G (n1/n3/n5/n8/n28B/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78)

  • NFC

    Unspecified

  • SIM Size

    Dual Sim (Nano + Nano)

  • GPS

    Yes ,GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Graphics

    Adreno 810 GPU

  • Processor Fabrication

    4 nm

  • RAM

    8 GB / 12 GB + 8 GB virtual RAM

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, Octa-core (1x2.5 GHz Cortex-A720, 3x2.4 GHz Cortex-A720, 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A520)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display fingerprint

  • Other Sensors

    accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB / 256 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

Last updated date: 30 July 2025
