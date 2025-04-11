iQOO Z10 price starts at ₹21,998 and goes upto ₹25,998. iQOO Z10 is available in 5 options. Market Status of iQOO Z10 is Released.
Enjoy blazing-fast multitasking and gaming performance with enhanced efficiency and optimal thermal control.
Capture stunning photos with vibrant colors and impressive low-light performance. Record 4K videos effortlessly, perfect for social media or memorable moments.
Experience swift app loading and seamless multitasking combined with ample storage for all your files and media.
Delight in vibrant visuals and smooth navigation with high brightness, perfect for outdoor use and gaming.
Enjoy long-lasting battery life with rapid recharging capabilities, ensuring you're always powered up.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking high performance, elegant design, and immersive displays.
The iQOO Z10 positions itself as a compelling mid-range contender in India’s competitive smartphone market. It features a 6.77 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant colours and fluid visuals that elevate both media consumption and gaming. At its core, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset ensures efficient multitasking and reliable performance, complemented by up to 12GB RAM and UFS 2.2 storage for swift app launches and seamless user experience.
A standout feature is its substantial 7300mAh battery, which easily supports heavy usage and multi-day endurance. The inclusion of 90W fast charging significantly reduces downtime, addressing a key concern for power users. On the imaging front, the Z10 employs a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS, producing sharp, detailed shots in diverse lighting conditions, while the 8MP front camera caters to clear selfies and video calls.
The device runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, offering a modern, customisable interface. Build quality is robust, with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, and the design is both sleek and practical, available in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black. For buyers seeking a balanced blend of performance, endurance, and style, the iQOO Z10 emerges as a smart, future-ready choice for the Indian market.
