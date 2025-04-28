The iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro stands out as a true powerhouse in the mid premium smartphone world of 2025. It boasts a large 6.78 inch AMOLED display that offers a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate and vibrant HDR10+ colours, making every game and video incredibly immersive and visually striking. At its core beats the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, built on a 4nm process, which effortlessly handles demanding tasks while keeping power consumption in check. Enhanced AI features add a smart touch to everyday performance.

Photography is a strong suit with its dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, capturing sharp and lively shots regardless of lighting. A 2MP depth sensor enhances portrait shots, while the 16MP front camera ensures every selfie and video call is crisp and clear. The massive 7000mAh battery means the phone keeps going all day, and when it’s time to recharge, the lightning fast 120W charging gets you back to full power quickly.

Durability is a priority, with IP65 water and dust resistance providing reliable protection for everyday use. The design perfectly balances elegance and practicality, featuring a lightweight plastic back and frame that feels comfortable to hold while maintaining a stylish look. Running Android 15 with OriginOS 5, the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro delivers a smooth, customisable user experience that combines refined performance with intuitive features tailored to your preferences.