iQOOZ10TurboPro_FrontCamera_16MP
Release date : 28 Apr 2025

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro is a Android 15 with OriginOS 5 phone, available price is Rs 25,998 in India with 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm), Octa-core Processor and 12GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro from HT Tech. Buy iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro now with free delivery.
Burn Desert Colour Seas Of Clouds White Starry Sky Black

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Price in India and other variants

The price for the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro in India is Rs. 25,998 . This is the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro base model with 256GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Burn, Desert Colour, Seas of Clouds White and Starry Sky Black. Market Status of iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro is Released. ...Read More

Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare
iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Key Specs

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM

12GB

Rear Camera

50MP + 2MP

Internal Memory

256GB

Iqoo Z10 Turbo Pro Summary

The iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro stands out as a true powerhouse in the mid premium smartphone world of 2025. It boasts a large 6.78 inch AMOLED display that offers a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate and vibrant HDR10+ colours, making every game and video incredibly immersive and visually striking. At its core beats the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, built on a 4nm process, which effortlessly handles demanding tasks while keeping power consumption in check. Enhanced AI features add a smart touch to everyday performance.

Photography is a strong suit with its dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, capturing sharp and lively shots regardless of lighting. A 2MP depth sensor enhances portrait shots, while the 16MP front camera ensures every selfie and video call is crisp and clear. The massive 7000mAh battery means the phone keeps going all day, and when it’s time to recharge, the lightning fast 120W charging gets you back to full power quickly.

Durability is a priority, with IP65 water and dust resistance providing reliable protection for everyday use. The design perfectly balances elegance and practicality, featuring a lightweight plastic back and frame that feels comfortable to hold while maintaining a stylish look. Running Android 15 with OriginOS 5, the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro delivers a smooth, customisable user experience that combines refined performance with intuitive features tailored to your preferences.

Iqoo Z10 Turbo Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    120W fast charging

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    50MP + 2MP

  • Front Camera

    16MP

  • Colours

    Burn, Desert Colour, Seas of Clouds White, Starry Sky Black

  • Water Resistance

    IP65 water and dust resistance

  • Weight

    206 grams

  • Build Material

    glass front, plastic back, plastic frame

  • Dimensions

    163.72 x 75.88 x 8.09 mm

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.78-inch

  • Resolution

    1260 x 2800 pixels

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    HDR10+

  • Operating System

    Android 15 with OriginOS 5

  • Wi-Fi

    v6.0

  • Bluetooth

    v5.3

  • Network Support

    5G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm), Octa-core

  • Processor Fabrication

    4nm

  • RAM

    12GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Internal Memory

    256GB

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
