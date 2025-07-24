Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
iQOOZ10R_FrontCamera_32MP
iQOOZ10R_RAM_8GBRAM(physical)+upto8GBvirtualRAMextension
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/iqoo-z10r/heroimage/Z10R-5G-3.jpg_iQOOZ10R_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/iqoo-z10r/heroimage/Z10R-5G-3.jpg_iQOOZ10R_3
Release date : 24 July 2025

iQOO Z10R

iQOO Z10R is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 19,498 in India with 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 octa-core chipset. Processor and 8GB RAM (physical) + up to 8GB virtual RAM extension RAM. Check latest offer and discount on iQOO Z10R from HT Tech. Buy iQOO Z10R now with free delivery.
Blue Gold
iQOO Z10R Key Specs

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 octa-core chipset.

RAM

8GB RAM

Rear Camera

50MP + 50MP

Internal Memory

128 GB

iQOO Z10R Price in India and other variants

iQOO Z10R price starts at ₹19,498 and goes upto ₹23,498. iQOO Z10R is available in 5 options. Market Status of iQOO Z10R is Released.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹19,498 17% OFF Moonstone
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹19,498 17% OFF Aquamarine
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹21,498 14% OFF Aquamarine
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹21,498 14% OFF Moonstone
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹23,498 13% OFF Moonstone
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Iqoo Z10r Summary

The iQOO Z10R is set to shake up India’s mid-range market with its launch on 24 July 2025 at an aggressive price of ₹18,990. The device sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a seamless visual experience. Powering the Z10R is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, accompanied by up to 12GB RAM, ensuring smooth gaming and multitasking. Camera enthusiasts will benefit from a dual 50MP rear setup (Sony IMX882 primary with OIS and an auxiliary 50MP sensor) and a 32MP front-facing punch-hole camera capable of 4K video—both rare at this price. The 6,000mAh battery offers excellent endurance, supported by 90W fast charging. Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 comes preinstalled. Other highlights include the Aura ring light for vlogging, in-display fingerprint sensor, and premium design in blue and silver. The Z10R is aimed at gamers, content creators, and anyone seeking flagship features at a budget.

Iqoo Z10r: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Dual speaker

  • Removable

    non-removable

  • Quick Charging

    90W fast charging

  • USB Type-C

    v2.0

  • Capacity

    5700 mAh

  • Video Recording

    4K, 1080p video recording

  • Rear Camera

    50MP + 50MP

  • Front Camera

    32MP

  • Colours

    Blue, Gold

  • Ruggedness

    Splash and Dust Resistant (no formal IP rating)

  • Pixel Density

    387 PPI

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen Size

    6.77-inch

  • Resolution

    1080 × 2392 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Launch Date

    July 24, 2025

  • Model

    Z10R

  • Brand

    iQOO

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS v15

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 2.4/5

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

  • GPS

    (Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Network Support

    5G/4G/3G

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7400 octa-core chipset.

  • RAM

    8GB RAM (physical) + up to 8GB virtual RAM extension

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Proximity, E-Compass, Gyroscope, Colour Temperature

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    in-display

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
    Iqoo Z10r
