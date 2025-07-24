The iQOO Z10R is set to shake up India’s mid-range market with its launch on 24 July 2025 at an aggressive price of ₹18,990. The device sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a seamless visual experience. Powering the Z10R is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, accompanied by up to 12GB RAM, ensuring smooth gaming and multitasking. Camera enthusiasts will benefit from a dual 50MP rear setup (Sony IMX882 primary with OIS and an auxiliary 50MP sensor) and a 32MP front-facing punch-hole camera capable of 4K video—both rare at this price. The 6,000mAh battery offers excellent endurance, supported by 90W fast charging. Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 comes preinstalled. Other highlights include the Aura ring light for vlogging, in-display fingerprint sensor, and premium design in blue and silver. The Z10R is aimed at gamers, content creators, and anyone seeking flagship features at a budget.