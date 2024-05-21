 Iqoo Z9x 6gb Ram - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 21 May 2024

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 14,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
Tornado Green Storm Grey
128 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

6 GB

Display

6.72 inches

Battery

6000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 2 MP

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM Variants & Price

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM price starts at ₹12,999 and goes upto ₹15,999.IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM is available in 6 options.

₹12,999 27% OFF
Green
  • 128 GB
  • 4 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹12,999 27% OFF
Grey
  • 128 GB
  • 4 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹14,499 23% OFF
Green
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹14,499 23% OFF
Grey
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹15,998 20% OFF
Green
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹15,999 20% OFF
Grey
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
Iqoo Z9x 6gb Ram Latest Update

Iqoo Z9x 6gb Ram Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 7/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
10
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Display

    6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

  • Battery

    6000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 44W

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP64

  • Width

    76 mm

  • Height

    165.70 mm

  • Colours

    Tornado Green, Storm Grey

  • Thickness

    7.99 mm

  • Weight

    199 grams Below

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    86.58 %

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Pixel Density

    393 ppi

  • Resolution

    1080x2408 px (FHD+)

  • Screen Size

    6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.05, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • Launch Date

    May 21, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    iQOO

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.95" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

  • Graphics

    Adreno 710

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

Last updated date: 24 June 2024
IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Last updated date: 24 June 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Iqoo Mobile   /   IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

