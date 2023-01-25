Itel A45 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Itel A45 Itel A45 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 5,499 in India with 5 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A45 from HT Tech. Buy Itel A45 now with free delivery.