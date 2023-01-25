 Itel A45 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel A45

    Itel A45 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 5,499 in India with 5 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A45 from HT Tech. Buy Itel A45 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32903/heroimage/129259-v1-itel-a45-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,499
    8 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP + 0.3 MP
    5 MP
    2700 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Itel mobiles price in India starts from Rs.715. HT Tech has 125 Itel mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Itel A45 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2700 mAh
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 5 MP + 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • 2700 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    Design
    • 148 mm
    • 70.8 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    • Midnight Black, Anthracite Grey, Rose Gold
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 73.15 %
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 18:9
    • 295 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    General
    • Android Go
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • Itel
    • August 22, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • A45
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • 64 bit
    • PowerVR GE8100
    • MediaTek MT6739
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP + 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 8 GB
    Itel A45 FAQs

    What is the price of the Itel A45 in India?

    Itel A45 price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP + 0.3 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Itel A45?

    How many colors are available in Itel A45?

    What is the Itel A45 Battery Capacity?

    Is Itel A45 Waterproof?

    Itel A45