 Itel A48 64gb Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel A48 64GB

    Itel A48 64GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 6,699 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A48 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Itel A48 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,699
    64 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Quad core, 1.4 GHz
    5 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    ₹ 6,183 M.R.P. ₹8,499
    Itel mobiles price in India starts from Rs.715. HT Tech has 125 Itel mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Itel A48 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • Gradation Purple , Gradation Black, Gradation Green
    Display
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • 276 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • A48 64GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • December 17, 2020 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Itel
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Itel A48 64gb FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Itel A48 64Gb?

    Itel A48 64Gb Front camera has 5 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 5 MP megapixels.

    What is the Itel A48 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Itel A48 64Gb Waterproof?

    Itel A48 64gb