 Jivi Grand 3000 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Jivi Grand 3000

    Jivi Grand 3000 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,928 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Jivi Grand 3000 from HT Tech. Buy Jivi Grand 3000 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,928
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Jivi Grand 3000 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3000 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes
    Design
    • 142 grams
    • 8.8 mm
    • Gold, Grey
    • 76.5 mm
    • 148.5 mm
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 73.24 %
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Jivi
    • August 3, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Grand 3000
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Jivi Grand 3000 FAQs

    What is the price of the Jivi Grand 3000 in India?

    Jivi Grand 3000 price in India at 6,449 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Jivi Grand 3000?

    How many colors are available in Jivi Grand 3000?

    What is the Jivi Grand 3000 Battery Capacity?

    Is Jivi Grand 3000 Waterproof?

    Jivi Grand 3000