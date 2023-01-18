 Karbonn A1 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn A1 Plus

    Karbonn A1 Plus is a Android v2.3 (Gingerbread) phone, available price is Rs 2,222 in India with 3 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 165 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn A1 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn A1 Plus now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Karbonn A1 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3 MP
    • 1500 mAh
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
    • 1500 mAh
    • Up to 240 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 240 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting
    • 2048 x 1536 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    Design
    • 13.8 mm
    • White
    • 60.6 mm
    • 130 grams
    • 114.5 mm
    Display
    • 165 ppi
    • 52.57 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 320 x 480 pixels
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • TFT
    General
    • A1 Plus Android
    • September 26, 2012 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • Karbonn
    • Android v2.3 (Gingerbread)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v2.1
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 256 MB
    • Single core, 1 GHz
    • MediaTek MT6572
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 3 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 165 MB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Karbonn A1 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn A1 Plus in India?

    Karbonn A1 Plus price in India at 2,269 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (3 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn A1 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn A1 Plus?

    How long does the Karbonn A1 Plus last?

    What is the Karbonn A1 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn A1 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    Karbonn A1 Plus