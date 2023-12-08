 Karbonn A3 Plus - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Karbonn A3 Plus

Karbonn A3 Plus is a Android v2.3.6 (Gingerbread) phone, available price is Rs 4,290 in India with 3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1400 mAh Battery and 256 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn A3 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn A3 Plus now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
Key Specs
₹4,290
512 MB
3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
3 MP
0.3 MP
1400 mAh
Android v2.3.6 (Gingerbread)
256 MB
Karbonn A3 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Karbonn A3 Plus in India is Rs. 4,290.  This is the Karbonn A3 Plus base model with 256 MB RAM and 512 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: White.

Karbonn A3 Plus Full Specifications

  • 1400 mAh
  • 0.3 MP
  • 3 MP
  • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
  • 1400 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Single
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • 2048 x 1536 Pixels
  • 113 mm
  • 90 grams
  • 61 mm
  • 13.5 mm
  • White
  • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
  • 165 ppi
  • 52.92 %
  • LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
  • Android v2.3.6 (Gingerbread)
  • Karbonn
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM
  • USB 2.0
  • 2G Bands: GSM 900 / 1800 GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 2G Bands: GSM 900 / 1800
  • 256 MB
  • 1 GHz
  • Google Play Store, News/Weather, Customizable Menu & Widgets, Live Wallpapers, Voice Search, etc.
  • 512 MB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
