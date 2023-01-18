Karbonn Aura 1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Karbonn Aura 1 Karbonn Aura 1 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,100 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Aura 1 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Aura 1 now with free delivery.