 Karbonn Aura 1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Karbonn Phones Karbonn Aura 1

    Karbonn Aura 1

    Karbonn Aura 1 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,100 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Aura 1 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Aura 1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32516/heroimage/127317-v1-karbonn-aura-1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32516/images/Design/127317-v1-karbonn-aura-1-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32516/images/Design/127317-v1-karbonn-aura-1-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32516/images/Design/127317-v1-karbonn-aura-1-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,100
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,100
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    2600 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 5,668 M.R.P. ₹5,999
    Buy Now

    Karbonn Aura 1 Price in India

    Karbonn Aura 1 price in India starts at Rs.5,100. The lowest price of Karbonn Aura 1 is Rs.5,668 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Aura 1 price in India starts at Rs.5,100. The lowest price of Karbonn Aura 1 is Rs.5,668 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Aura 1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 2600 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2600 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Black
    • Yes, Splash proof
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 267 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    General
    • No
    • March 28, 2018 (Official)
    • Aura 1
    • Karbonn
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Adreno 405
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
    • 2 GB
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Karbonn Aura 1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn Aura 1 in India?

    Karbonn Aura 1 price in India at 4,980 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Aura 1?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn Aura 1?

    What is the Karbonn Aura 1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn Aura 1 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Karbonn Aura 1