 Karbonn Aura Note Play Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Karbonn Phones Karbonn Aura Note Play

    Karbonn Aura Note Play

    Karbonn Aura Note Play is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Aura Note Play from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Aura Note Play now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31122/heroimage/119531-v1-karbonn-aura-note-play-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31122/images/Design/119531-v1-karbonn-aura-note-play-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31122/images/Design/119531-v1-karbonn-aura-note-play-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31122/images/Design/119531-v1-karbonn-aura-note-play-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31122/images/Design/119531-v1-karbonn-aura-note-play-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,990
    16 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    3300 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,990
    16 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    8 MP
    3300 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 5,750
    Buy Now

    Karbonn Aura Note Play Price in India

    Karbonn Aura Note Play price in India starts at Rs.6,990. The lowest price of Karbonn Aura Note Play is Rs.5,750 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Aura Note Play price in India starts at Rs.6,990. The lowest price of Karbonn Aura Note Play is Rs.5,750 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Aura Note Play Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3300 mAh
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 3300 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Black, Champagne
    • 8.6 mm
    • 84.9 mm
    • 161.3 mm
    • 214 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 72.3 %
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 245 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • August 3, 2017 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Aura Note Play
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Karbonn
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6737M
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Karbonn Aura Note Play FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn Aura Note Play in India?

    Karbonn Aura Note Play price in India at 5,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737M; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Aura Note Play?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn Aura Note Play?

    How long does the Karbonn Aura Note Play last?

    What is the Karbonn Aura Note Play Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn Aura Note Play Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Karbonn Aura Note Play