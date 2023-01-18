Karbonn Aura Note Play Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Karbonn AURA Power 4G
Karbonn AURA Power 4G (Champagne)
₹5,750
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Karbonn Aura Note Play price in India starts at Rs.6,990. The lowest price of Karbonn Aura Note Play is Rs.5,750 on amazon.in.
Karbonn Aura Note Play price in India starts at Rs.6,990. The lowest price of Karbonn Aura Note Play is Rs.5,750 on amazon.in.