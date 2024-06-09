Kechao K2 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Kechao K2 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,399 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Kechao K2 from HT Tech. Buy Kechao K2 now with free delivery.
Black With Red
Blue
Orange
Pink
Key Specs
Display
1.8 inches
Battery
1800 mAh
Rear Camera
0.3 MP
Kechao K2 Price in India
The starting price for the Kechao K2 in India is Rs. 1,399. It comes in the following colors: Black with Red, Blue, Orange and Pink.