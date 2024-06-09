 Kechao K2 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
KechaoK2_Display_1.8inches(4.57cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P14811/heroimage/kechao-k2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_KechaoK2_1
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P14811/heroimage/kechao-k2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_KechaoK2_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P14811/heroimage/kechao-k2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_KechaoK2_3

Kechao K2

Kechao K2 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,399 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Kechao K2 from HT Tech. Buy Kechao K2 now with free delivery.
Black With Red Blue Orange Pink
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

Display

1.8 inches

Battery

1800 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Kechao K2 Price in India

The starting price for the Kechao K2 in India is Rs. 1,399.  It comes in the following colors: Black with Red, Blue, Orange and Pink.

Kechao K2

Black with Red,
Out of Stock

Kechao K2 Full Specifications

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Battery

    1800 mAh

  • Display

    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)

  • Capacity

    1800 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting

  • Flash

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Smile detection

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Colours

    Black with Red, Blue, Orange, Pink

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Resolution

    176x220 px

  • Screen Size

    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: Yes, MP3 Player, Big Speaker

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    GPRS: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • Browser

    Yes

  • Java

    No

  • SMS

    Yes

  • MMS

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    Alarm, Calendar

  • Phone Book

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
    Kechao K2