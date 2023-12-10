Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AcerAspire3A32451_DisplaySize_14-inch(35.56cm)
Release date : 10 December 2023

Acer Aspire 3 A324 51

Acer Aspire 3 A324 51 is a laptop, available price is Rs 53,000 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (10-core, up to 4.4 GHz) Processor and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 3 A324 51 from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 3 A324 51 now with free delivery.
Price : ₹53,000 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Acer Aspire 3 A324 51 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Acer Aspire 3 A324 51 in India is Rs. 53,000 . Market Status of Acer Aspire 3 A324 51 is Released.

Acer Aspire 3 A324 51 Key Specs

Display Size

14-inch

Processor

Intel Core i5-1235U

SSD

512 GB

RAM

16 GB

Acer Aspire 3 A324 51 Summary

The Acer Aspire 3 A324-51 is designed for users who value simplicity, efficiency, and affordability. Ideal for students, remote workers, and budget-conscious users, this laptop delivers dependable performance for everyday tasks like browsing, presentations, attending online classes, or binge-watching videos. At the heart of this machine is the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, which combines efficiency cores and performance cores to smartly balance workload distribution.

 

With 16 GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM, the Aspire 3 handles multiple applications running simultaneously with minimal lag. The 512 GB NVMe SSD ensures fast boot times and data access, while offering room for documents, apps, and light media content. For those who need more storage, it supports expansion up to 1 TB.

 

The 14-inch Full HD IPS display is complemented by an ultra-slim design and wide viewing angles of up to 170°, making it pleasant to work on even for longer durations. Though the 45% NTSC coverage might not suit professional creatives, it’s more than sufficient for typical tasks.

 

Despite being lightweight at 1.45 kg, the laptop includes features like a backlit keyboard for typing in dim environments, a mercury-free display for eco-conscious buyers, and a decent range of ports for everyday connectivity.While not a gaming or heavy editing machine, it’s a perfect no-frills laptop that handles essentials with ease.

 

Acer Aspire 3 A324 51: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Cell

    3-cell

  • Bluetooth Version

    version unspecified

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Yes

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 pixcel

  • Display Size

    14-inch (35.56 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS Full HD

  • Launch Date

    December 10, 2023

  • Weight

    1.45 kg

  • Warranty

    1-year standard

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Model

    Aspire 3 A324-51

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1235U (10-core, up to 4.4 GHz)

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Integrated UHD Graphics

  • SSD

    512 GB

  • SSD Type

    NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD

Last updated date: 22 July 2025
