The Acer Aspire 3 (A325-45) is a reliable everyday laptop designed for students, casual users, and professionals with light computing needs. Powered by the Intel Core Celeron N4500 processor, it delivers adequate performance for web browsing, document editing, streaming, and basic multitasking. With 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM onboard, this device handles routine tasks without lag, while the 512 GB PCIe SSD ensures quick boot times and smooth file access.

The laptop sports a 15.6-inch HD TN display with Acer’s ComfyView technology, offering a glare-reduced viewing experience suitable for long hours of use. Though the screen resolution is basic, its energy-efficient panel and ultra-slim design make it portable and practical.

Graphics are handled by Intel UHD, sufficient for video playback and online work. Connectivity is modern and complete with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 3.2 ports, and a USB Type-C port. An HD webcam with noise reduction and a built-in microphone support seamless video calls, which is useful for remote classes or virtual meetings.

At 1.5 kg, this laptop is light enough for daily carry. It also features a 95-key keyboard layout with clear indicators and a responsive multi-gesture touchpad. The 2-cell 38Wh battery offers moderate backup, while the included 24W adapter ensures quick recharging.

Finished in a sleek silver colour, the Acer Aspire 3 balances affordability, design, and basic functionality. It's a solid pick for those who need a simple, lightweight, and cost-effective device for home, school, or office.