Display Size 39.6cm (15.6")
Release date : 10 July 2025

Acer Aspire 3 Intel Celeron

Acer Aspire 3 Intel Celeron is a laptop, available price is Rs 33,999 in India with Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 3 Intel Celeron from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 3 Intel Celeron now with free delivery.
Silver
Price : ₹33,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Acer Aspire 3 Intel Celeron Price in India and other variants

The price for the Acer Aspire 3 Intel Celeron in India is Rs. 33,999 . It comes in the following colors: Silver. Market Status of Acer Aspire 3 Intel Celeron is Released. ...Read More

Acer Aspire 3 Intel Celeron Key Specs

Display Size

39.6 cm

Processor

Intel Core Celeron N4500

SSD

512 GB

RAM

8 GB

Acer Aspire 3 Intel Celeron Summary

The Acer Aspire 3 (A325-45) is a reliable everyday laptop designed for students, casual users, and professionals with light computing needs. Powered by the Intel Core Celeron N4500 processor, it delivers adequate performance for web browsing, document editing, streaming, and basic multitasking. With 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM onboard, this device handles routine tasks without lag, while the 512 GB PCIe SSD ensures quick boot times and smooth file access.

The laptop sports a 15.6-inch HD TN display with Acer’s ComfyView technology, offering a glare-reduced viewing experience suitable for long hours of use. Though the screen resolution is basic, its energy-efficient panel and ultra-slim design make it portable and practical.

Graphics are handled by Intel UHD, sufficient for video playback and online work. Connectivity is modern and complete with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 3.2 ports, and a USB Type-C port. An HD webcam with noise reduction and a built-in microphone support seamless video calls, which is useful for remote classes or virtual meetings.

At 1.5 kg, this laptop is light enough for daily carry. It also features a 95-key keyboard layout with clear indicators and a responsive multi-gesture touchpad. The 2-cell 38Wh battery offers moderate backup, while the included 24W adapter ensures quick recharging.

Finished in a sleek silver colour, the Acer Aspire 3 balances affordability, design, and basic functionality. It's a solid pick for those who need a simple, lightweight, and cost-effective device for home, school, or office.

Acer Aspire 3 Intel Celeron: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Cell

    2-cell Lithium-ion

  • Battery Capacity

    38Wh

  • Wi-Fi Version

    IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    v5.0

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 pixels

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Size

    39.6 cm (15.6")

  • Launch Date

    July 10, 2025

  • Model

    Aspire 3 (Intel Celeron)

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home, 64-bit

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    35.74 x 22.8 x 1.77 cm

  • Weight

    1.5 kg

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Backlit Keyboard

    95-key Acer layout with CapsLock and Mic indicators

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD Graphics

  • Processor

    Intel Core Celeron N4500

  • SSD Type

    PCIe Gen3 SSD

  • SSD

    512 GB

Last updated date: 31 July 2025
    Acer Aspire 3 Intel Celeron
