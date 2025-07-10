Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 10 July 2025

Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i3

Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i3 is a laptop, available price is Rs 49,999 in India with Intel Core i3-1305U (13th Gen) Processor , 65W 3-pin PD power adapter Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i3 from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i3 now with free delivery.
Steel Gray
Price : ₹49,999

Acer Aspire 3 (Intel Core i3) Price in India and other variants

The price for the Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i3 in India is Rs. 49,999 . It comes in the following colors: Steel Gray. Market Status of Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i3 is Released. ...Read More

Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i3 Key Specs

Display Size

14-inch

Processor

Intel Core i3-1305U

SSD

512 GB

RAM

8 GB

Acer Aspire 3 (intel Core I3) Summary

The Acer Aspire 3 A314-53 brings reliable performance in a compact 14-inch design that fits both students and professionals. It runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U processor, which delivers efficient everyday computing without lag. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Home and 8 GB DDR4 RAM, offering responsive multitasking for browsing, document editing, and media use. If needed, you can upgrade the memory up to 32 GB using the two available SO-DIMM slots.

Storage is ample and fast thanks to a 512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, which makes boot times quicker and improves file transfers. The display is a 14-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio and wide 170-degree viewing angles. It offers decent colour accuracy with a 45% NTSC colour gamut, making it suitable for long hours of work or entertainment.Connectivity is future-ready with dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and multiple USB ports including USB 3.2 and a USB Type-C port that also supports power delivery. It also has HDMI for easy external display connections and a headphone combo jack for audio.

For video calls and meetings, the laptop includes a 2 MP HD webcam with a privacy shutter, and stereo speakers for clear sound. The battery is a 2-cell lithium-ion unit with a 45.6 Wh capacity, supported by a 65W PD charger. Weighing just 1.45 kg and finished in steel gray, the Acer Aspire 3 is easy to carry and stylish enough for daily use.

If you're looking for a dependable laptop for everyday computing, this model checks all the essential boxes without going over budget.

Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core I3: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    45.6 Wh

  • Battery Cell

    2-cell Lithium-Ion

  • Battery life

    65W 3-pin PD power adapter

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    v6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)

  • Bluetooth Version

    v5.2

  • Display Type

    IPS panel with LED-backlit TFT LCD

  • Display Size

    14-inch (35.6 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 pixels

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home (64-bit architecture)

  • Launch Date

    July 10, 2025

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Colour

    Steel Gray

  • Model

    Aspire 3 (Intel Core i3

  • Weight

    1.45 kg

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    32.17 cm x 20.66 cm x 1.94 cm

  • Backlit Keyboard

    84-key Acer keyboard (US layout)

  • Number Of Cores

    5

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD Graphics

  • Processor clock speed

    Base speed and turbo supported

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-1305U (13th Gen)

  • SSD

    512 GB

  • SSD Type

    PCIe Gen4.0 x4 NVMe

Last updated date: 28 July 2025
    Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core I3
