Release date : 11 July 2025

Acer Aspire Go 14 AG14 71M

Acer Aspire Go 14 AG14 71M is a laptop, available price is Rs 55,999 in India with Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14th Gen) AI Processor Processor and 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire Go 14 AG14 71M from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire Go 14 AG14 71M now with free delivery.

Acer Aspire Go 14 (AG14 71M) Price in India and other variants

The price for the Acer Aspire Go 14 AG14 71M in India is Rs. 55,999 . Market Status of Acer Aspire Go 14 AG14 71M is Released.

Acer Aspire Go 14 AG14 71M Key Specs

Display Size

14-inch

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H

SSD

512GB

RAM

16GB

Acer Aspire Go 14 (ag14 71m) Summary

The Acer Aspire Go 14 is a sophisticated and efficient laptop designed for the modern user, integrating the next-generation Intel Core Ultra 5 125H AI processor for enhanced performance and smart computing. This model features a stunning 14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and wide viewing angles, providing a visibly vibrant and comfortable viewing experience. The Acer ComfyView technology and LED-backlit TFT LCD ensure clarity and reduce glare. With 16GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM, which is upgradable to 32GB, the laptop handles demanding tasks and multitasking with exceptional speed. The 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD provides ample and fast storage, with the option to upgrade to 1TB. Practicality is a key focus, with a full-sized backlit keyboard, a privacy shutter for the webcam, and a versatile selection of ports, including two USB Type-C and two USB 3.2 ports. Weighing a manageable 1.5 kg, the Acer Aspire Go 14 is a robust and portable solution for everyday productivity, supported by Windows 11 Home and MS Office.

Acer Aspire Go 14 Ag14 71m: Key Specifications & Features

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Display Resolution

    1920x1200 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Display Size

    14-inch

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Weight

    1.5 kg

  • Launch Date

    July 11, 2025

  • Model

    Aspire Go 14 (AG14-71M)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home with MS Office

  • Backlit Keyboard

    backlit keyboard and webcam privacy shutter

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated Intel Graphics

  • Processor

    Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14th Gen) AI Processor

  • SSD

    512GB

  • SSD Type

    PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD

Last updated date: 12 August 2025
