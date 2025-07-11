The price for the Acer Aspire Go 14 AG14 71M in India is Rs. 55,999 . Market Status of Acer Aspire Go 14 AG14 71M is Released.
The Acer Aspire Go 14 is a sophisticated and efficient laptop designed for the modern user, integrating the next-generation Intel Core Ultra 5 125H AI processor for enhanced performance and smart computing. This model features a stunning 14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and wide viewing angles, providing a visibly vibrant and comfortable viewing experience. The Acer ComfyView technology and LED-backlit TFT LCD ensure clarity and reduce glare. With 16GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM, which is upgradable to 32GB, the laptop handles demanding tasks and multitasking with exceptional speed. The 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD provides ample and fast storage, with the option to upgrade to 1TB. Practicality is a key focus, with a full-sized backlit keyboard, a privacy shutter for the webcam, and a versatile selection of ports, including two USB Type-C and two USB 3.2 ports. Weighing a manageable 1.5 kg, the Acer Aspire Go 14 is a robust and portable solution for everyday productivity, supported by Windows 11 Home and MS Office.
