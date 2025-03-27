Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 27 March 2025

Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 is a laptop, available price is Rs 30,490 in India with AMD Ryzen 3 7330U with Radeon Graphics Processor and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 now with free delivery.
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 inches

Processor

AMD Ryzen 3 7330U with Radeon Graphics

SSD

512 GB

RAM

16 GB

Acer Aspire Lite (amd Ryzen 3) Summary

The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-41 is a slim and stylish laptop built for productivity and everyday performance. It features an AMD Ryzen 3 7330U processor paired with Radeon Graphics, delivering efficient computing for work, study, and entertainment. With 16 GB of DDR4 memory, which can be upgraded up to 32 GB, multitasking becomes seamless. Its 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD ensures fast boot times, quick data access, and smooth performance, with the option to expand storage up to 1 TB if required.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display provides clear visuals, supported by a high-brightness TFT LCD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Designed with an ultra-slim build and mercury-free technology, the screen is not only functional but also eco-friendly. The steel grey metal body gives the laptop a premium finish while keeping it lightweight at just 1.59 kg, making it easy to carry for professionals and students alike.

Connectivity is practical with multiple ports including USB 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1, and a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, allowing flexible options for accessories and data transfer. The full-sized keyboard with numeric keypad enhances typing convenience and supports multiple languages, making it versatile for different users.

Running on Windows 11 Home, the laptop ensures access to the latest features, security updates, and productivity tools. Combining a thin and light design with powerful specifications, the Acer Aspire Lite is a reliable choice for those who value style, performance, and portability in a single device.

 

Acer Aspire Lite Amd Ryzen 3: Key Specifications & Features

  • Display Size

    15.6 inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Type

    TFT LCD

  • Colour

    Steel Gray

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Model

    Aspire Lite AL15-41

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Launch Date

    March 27, 2025

  • Weight

    1.59 kg

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics

  • Processor

    AMD Ryzen 3 7330U with Radeon Graphics

  • SSD

    512 GB

  • SSD Type

    Upgradable to 1TB NVMe SSD

Last updated date: 18 August 2025
