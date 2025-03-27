The price for the Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 in India is Rs. 30,490 . It comes in the following colors: Steel Gray. Market Status of Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-41 is a slim and stylish laptop built for productivity and everyday performance. It features an AMD Ryzen 3 7330U processor paired with Radeon Graphics, delivering efficient computing for work, study, and entertainment. With 16 GB of DDR4 memory, which can be upgraded up to 32 GB, multitasking becomes seamless. Its 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD ensures fast boot times, quick data access, and smooth performance, with the option to expand storage up to 1 TB if required.
The 15.6-inch Full HD display provides clear visuals, supported by a high-brightness TFT LCD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Designed with an ultra-slim build and mercury-free technology, the screen is not only functional but also eco-friendly. The steel grey metal body gives the laptop a premium finish while keeping it lightweight at just 1.59 kg, making it easy to carry for professionals and students alike.
Connectivity is practical with multiple ports including USB 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1, and a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, allowing flexible options for accessories and data transfer. The full-sized keyboard with numeric keypad enhances typing convenience and supports multiple languages, making it versatile for different users.
Running on Windows 11 Home, the laptop ensures access to the latest features, security updates, and productivity tools. Combining a thin and light design with powerful specifications, the Acer Aspire Lite is a reliable choice for those who value style, performance, and portability in a single device.
