The Acer Chromebook CB315-4H is designed for those who need reliable performance in a sleek and lightweight package. Powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 Dual-Core processor with speeds up to 2.8GHz, it ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks such as browsing, streaming, and multitasking. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, this Chromebook offers ample memory for efficient performance and storage for your files, photos, and documents.

Its 15.6-inch Full HD display with ComfyView LED-backlit technology brings clarity to your visuals. The anti-glare coating makes it suitable for extended work hours, reducing strain on the eyes. Whether you are attending virtual classes, working on office projects, or watching online content, the wide-screen display with 16:9 aspect ratio enhances the overall viewing experience.

The Chromebook runs on Chrome OS, which is fast, secure, and simple to use. Regular automatic updates ensure it stays up to date, while the built-in Titan C security chip adds a layer of protection to your data. With WiFi 6 support, browsing and downloading become faster and more reliable, making it ideal for modern-day digital needs.

Connectivity is well-covered with multiple USB Type-C and USB 3.2 ports, along with a headphone and microphone combo jack. The lightweight build at 1.6 kg makes it easy to carry around, and the long-lasting battery life of up to 10 hours ensures uninterrupted productivity on the move. Added benefits include 3 months of Google One AI Premium plan with 2TB cloud storage, making it an excellent choice for both students and professionals in India.