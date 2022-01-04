Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AcerChromebookCB3154H_Batterylife_Upto10hours
Release date : 04 January 2022

Acer Chromebook

Acer Chromebook is a laptop, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with Intel Celeron N4500 Dual-Core Processor , Up to 10 hours Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Chromebook from HT Tech. Buy Acer Chromebook now with free delivery.
Silver

Acer Chromebook CB315 4H Price in India and other variants

The price for the Acer Chromebook in India is Rs. 24,990 . It comes in the following colors: Silver. Market Status of Acer Chromebook is Released.

Here are few alternate options to check

HP 15s eq1559AU 6P9A3PA Laptop
  • Jet Black
₹24,900
Check Details
Acer Chromebook VS Hp 15s Eq1559au 6p9a3pa Laptop

Asus Chromebook
  • Gravity Grey
₹26,990
Check Details
Acer Chromebook VS Asus Chromebook

Asus BR1100C 2022
  • Dark Grey
₹24,999
Check Details
Acer Chromebook VS Asus Br1100c 2022

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron
  • Star Black
32% OFF
Discounted price:₹25,900 Original price:₹37,990
Buy Now
Acer Chromebook VS Asus Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron

HP 255 G9 840T7PA Laptop
  • Black
14% OFF
Discounted price:₹25,900 Original price:₹29,990
Buy Now
Acer Chromebook VS Hp 255 G9 840t7pa Laptop

HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook
  • Black
₹27,500
Check Details
Acer Chromebook VS Hp Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook
Choose a Laptop
Add to Compare
Acer Chromebook Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 inches

Processor

Intel Celeron N4500 Dual-Core

SSD

128 GB

RAM

8 GB

Acer Chromebook Cb315 4h Summary

The Acer Chromebook CB315-4H is designed for those who need reliable performance in a sleek and lightweight package. Powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 Dual-Core processor with speeds up to 2.8GHz, it ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks such as browsing, streaming, and multitasking. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, this Chromebook offers ample memory for efficient performance and storage for your files, photos, and documents.

Its 15.6-inch Full HD display with ComfyView LED-backlit technology brings clarity to your visuals. The anti-glare coating makes it suitable for extended work hours, reducing strain on the eyes. Whether you are attending virtual classes, working on office projects, or watching online content, the wide-screen display with 16:9 aspect ratio enhances the overall viewing experience.

The Chromebook runs on Chrome OS, which is fast, secure, and simple to use. Regular automatic updates ensure it stays up to date, while the built-in Titan C security chip adds a layer of protection to your data. With WiFi 6 support, browsing and downloading become faster and more reliable, making it ideal for modern-day digital needs.

Connectivity is well-covered with multiple USB Type-C and USB 3.2 ports, along with a headphone and microphone combo jack. The lightweight build at 1.6 kg makes it easy to carry around, and the long-lasting battery life of up to 10 hours ensures uninterrupted productivity on the move. Added benefits include 3 months of Google One AI Premium plan with 2TB cloud storage, making it an excellent choice for both students and professionals in India.

 

Acer Chromebook: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery life

    Up to 10 hours

  • Wi-Fi Version

    WiFi 6

  • Display Size

    15.6 inches (39.6 cm)

  • Launch Date

    January 4, 2022

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Model

    CB315-4H

  • Operating System

    Chrome OS

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Weight

    1.6 kg

  • Processor

    Intel Celeron N4500 Dual-Core

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated

  • SSD

    128 GB

Laptops By Brand

Trending Laptops

HP 15s eq2143au 50M62PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹31,990
Check Details

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop

  • Arctic Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
₹36,510
Check Details

HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹36,499
Check Details

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop

  • Jade Black
  • 14 Inches Display Size
₹77,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron

  • Star Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹25,900 Original price:₹37,990
Buy Now

MSI Katana 15

  • Black
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,990 Original price:₹128,990
Buy Now

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

  • 64GB RAM
  • 16-inch Display Size
₹154,999
Check Details

HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx

  • Mica Silver
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹98,602 Original price:₹103,018
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop

  • Shadow Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹48,990
Check Details

Acer Swift X Laptop

  • Steel Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹94,999
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA EJ362WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹34,225
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 18 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Tablets in India   /   Acer Laptop   /   Acer Chromebook

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Acer Chromebook
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender